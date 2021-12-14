Vaccines: the anti Covid nasal spray works in mice – Health and Wellness

YALE. The Covid-19 vaccine in the form of a nasal spray works in mice, in order to act on the mucous membranes that are among the main routes of entry of the SarsCoV2 virus into the body. Published in the journal Science Immunology, the result is due to research coordinated by the American University of Yale and indicates that the spray vaccine may also be able to counteract variants of the virus.

The research team coordinated by immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, with Ji Eun Oh, Eric Song and Miyu Moriyama, indicates that vaccination directed at the nasal mucosa provides protection against multiple viruses that attack the respiratory tract, unlike vaccines that attack the respiratory tract. they are administered by intramuscular injection and act by stimulating immunity in the blood, ie systemically throughout the body.

Conducted in collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, the research first tested the nasal spray vaccine against influenza viruses in mice with positive results. Also in mice, an anti Covid spray vaccine was subsequently tested with equally encouraging results and currently the experimentation is continuing on other animal models.

If nasal vaccines prove to be safe and effective in humans as well, researchers predict that they can be used in combination with current systemic-acting vaccines, in order to strengthen the immune system’s action right at the main pathways. virus entry.