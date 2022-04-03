Vaccines, the balance of the Figliuolo campaign: Pfizer 65% of the doses administered, Novavax flop

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the end of the state of emergency for the coronavirus, the assignment as extraordinary commissioner of the general of the corpus d’amata has also ended Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. In place of the commissioner structure there is a new Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign which will operate until December 31, 2022, directed by another general, Tommaso Petroni. Figliuolo arrived on March 1 last year: the mass vaccination campaign had just started and coverage was 3%. Today it is close to 90% of the population over 12 with almost 136 million doses administered: 65% Pfizer. The contribution of Novavax, the last one prepared to receive authorization, is irrelevant: just 32 thousand administrations and one million unused doses.

Pfizer without competitors: 65% of administered doses

The vaccination campaign carried out by Figliuolo with the assignment received by Prime Minister Mario Draghi went through several phases: the “open days” to encourage membership, the need to diversify the places of administration and supplies, the goal achieved and exceeded of 500 thousand doses per day, the search for community immunity by the summer (which in fact never arrived), the Delta variant, followed by Omicron and the need for a third dose, and finally vaccines for children as well. The result is 135.92 million doses administered, 96% of those available. Most of them are branded PfizerBioNTech (the first vaccine to be authorized in the European Union, on 21 December 2020): adding the doses for the over 12 (86.04 million) to those for the pediatric range (2.54 million), we arrive at 88 , 59 million, equal to 65% of the total injections.

Almost a quarter of the doses are modern

In a campaign dominated by Pfizer, alone Modern (also with mRNA technology) reached the double figure: 33.62 million doses, equal to 24.7%. He stopped instead at8.95% (12.16 million) AstraZeneca: a result on the thrombosis episodes weighed on us, which prompted us to change the recommendations on the age groups to which it was destined (first authorized only up to 55 years, then suspended and then reserved for the over 60s). The immunizer produced by Johnson & Johnson is the only single dose: to receive Janssen, 1.5 million Italians were available in Italy from April to early July 2021 (1.11% of total doses).

Flop Novavax

Separate speech for the vaccine produced by the Novavax company, the latest to be approved (20 December 2021 by the EMA, two groups later by Aifa). The administration of Nuvaxovid started at the end of 2022: since it is a protein-based vaccine and therefore similar to the traditional ones compared to the MRNA ones, it was thought that it was able to convince even people who until then had decided not to get vaccinated. This was not the case: the administrations were a total of 32,176, that is to say 975 per day. The doses available (and not yet used) are one million.