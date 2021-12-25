Vaccines, the doctors investigated for doses to friends remain active

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a lack of serious indications of the crime of embezzlement to suspend doctors from their activities, who are under investigation for having appropriated, according to the accusation, different doses of Pfitzer vaccine to administer to relatives, friends and members of the police. Doses subtracted, in the so-called “phase 1” of the Covid -19 pandemic, from the natural recipients and therefore from health workers, residents and staff of the RSA and over 80-year-olds. In the opinion of the Court of Cagliari which rejected – in line with the assessments of the investigating judge – the request of the prosecutor to suspend the suspects from the activity, because the public prosecution would not have proved that the disputed conduct and the irregularly granted preferential paths “have caused slowdowns or criticalities of vaccinations of those entitled or on the vaccination campaign in progress, conducted by the suspects according to the programs and desired results “. Therefore, the serious indication of damage to the Public Administration is missing, according to the judges of merit, necessary to contest the embezzlement. A reading against which the Public Prosecutor makes an appeal marked by the Supreme Court (sentence 47084) as inadmissible.

Actions contrary to the purpose of the vaccination campaign

Without success, the Prosecutor disputes the correctness of the conclusion reached by the Court, also with respect to the evidence supporting the accusation of embezzlement, an offense that would be configurable even in the event that the appropriation of the thing by the public official has not negatively affected the good operation of the office. For the Prosecutor it is enough, in fact, that with the disputed actions, the interest in legality, impartiality and correct action of the Public Administration was harmed. According to the prosecutor, the actions under investigation would have been in contrast with the public goal of defeating the virus. However, for the Cassation the appeal of the prosecutor is inadmissible. The public prosecution, in fact, only censured the statements of the Court of Review of Cagliari on serious indications of guilt, even if the appeal of the Prosecutor against the no to precautionary measures, was also rejected for the absence of reasons that would make concrete at present the need to adopt them.

The self exemption from the activity of administering serums

The doctors in question had, in fact, obtained exemption from the activity of administering vaccines, thus eliminating the conditions that had made it possible to carry out the contested conduct. Actions then considered isolated in the context of careers carried out by persons with a clean record. There is also a “procedural” grip. The subjects who had benefited from the vaccine in an “informal” way had been heard without the guarantees provided for those who participate in the crime, as they were aware of not having the right to do so, their declarations would therefore not be usable.

The investigation of the Nas

The story examined by the Supreme Court starts from fifteen guarantee notices notified, last April, by the Oristano prosecutor’s office to doctors and nurses engaged in vaccinations against coronavirus on behalf of the local health company. The crime hypothesis was abuse of office and embezzlement for having administered the Pfizer serum to relatives and acquaintances, not included in the categories indicated as “priority” in the vaccination plan. Irregularities that had emerged from the investigations of the Carabinieri of the Nas of Cagliari who had delivered a detailed report to the prosecutor, with the consequent opening of a file.