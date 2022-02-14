Vaccines, the side effect on women that Aifa underestimates

by Paolo Becchi and Nicola Trevisan

Aifa, in the paragraph dedicated to the topic of adverse events that can affect the menstrual cycle (pages 56-59), begins the discussion by referring to the Ema pharmacovigilance communiqué “Prac” of last August 5, in which it was stated that there was no correlation between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders.

In reality, following the “pressure” on the issue due to the mass of reports and studies that took place in recent months all over the world, on 11 February on the Ema website there has been an update of the assessment of this risk. In fact, we read that the “Prac” pharmacovigilance committee (link):

[..] will evaluate two issues of the female cycle on which spontaneous reports have arrived: increased bleeding and absence of menstruation (amenorrhea) observed after administration of Comirnaty by Pfizer / Biontech and Spikevax by Moderna [..]

[..] After reviewing the available evidence, the PRAC decided to request one assessment thorough of all available data, including reports from spontaneous reporting systems, clinical trials and published literature [..]

In the Aifa report, however, of these two particular problems that can occur in the monthly cycle, and the impact had in the 118 thousand total adverse reports received, not there is practically a trace. In the dedicated paragraph, Aifa only refers to the data highlighted by a Norwegian study and a report drawn up by the American FDA through an application called “Ava’s Fertility Tracker”, which collects reports on changes in the cycle.

The Norwegian study (link) cited by Aifa examines a cohort of about 5700 women, the results indicate that after the first dose 13.6% of the sample reported more bleeding and 8% after the second dose. Women who had more profuse bleeding than usual after the first vaccine dose had a rather high risk of recurrence, 63.4%, to have the same experience after the second dose of the vaccine. And already these data should make us reflect.

But there are other studies much more precise and arouse him that Aifa does not mention. If we analyze the following “Characterizing menstrual bleeding changes occurring after SARS-CoV-2 vaccinationAmerican researchers studied patterns of menstrual bleeding, with a research goal based on expectations that these bleeding changes were related to changes in clotting or inflammation, affecting normal menstrual repair.

In the sample considered of 39,129 individuals (median = 33 years; M. age = 34.22 years, SD = 9.18). All participants were fully vaccinated (at least fourteen days after all required doses of Pfizer and Moderna) and had not contracted Covid-19 (diagnosed or suspected). This sample was 35,572 (90.9%) women and 3,557 (9.1%) women of different sexuality or sexual orientation.

The results indicate that the 42% of people with menstrual cycles regulars bled more heavily than usualwhile 44% reported no changes after being vaccinated.