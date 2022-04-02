Vaccines: the third dose protects 91% from severe forms of Covid – Health

The effectiveness of the third dose (booster) of the Covid vaccine against the severe form of the disease is 91%. This was noted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) in its extended report on Covid-19, relating to surveillance, the impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

The ISS also notes that after the second dose the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease is 73% in vaccinated for less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 75% in vaccinated for over 120 days. days.

With regard to protection from SarsCoV2 infection, the ISS report indicates that in those who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination course (i.e. had two doses of vaccine), protection is 49% within 90 days of second dose, 41% between 91 and 120 days, and 47% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination course. In vaccinated with the additional dose, protection from infection is 68%.