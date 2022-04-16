Vaccines, we start again: off to the fourth doses “But the patients will call”

by Luca Bongianni

The vaccine machine is restarted in Valdera and Val di Cecina: the war against Covid is not over yet. Local health authorities, the Health Society and family doctors are ready to start administering the fourth dose for the three groups currently indicated: guests of the RSA, over 80 who have already received the booster dose for at least 4 months and over 60 with high fragility. “But this time it will be on a voluntary basis – explains Dr. Cecilia Del Papa of Pontedera, Aft coordinator of general practitioners -. We will no longer be the ones to call our patients to book the vaccine but they will, if they wish, contact us. to receive the fourth dose. After Easter we will begin to organize the administrations “.

Therefore, no more active calls for the 20 family doctors who in recent months, for each dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, have had to call their patients home one by one. “I have to thank Avo volunteers in particular for this – says Del Papa – in recent months, which have been very complicated, they have helped me a lot with the lists to call. This time, however, it will be the patients who want to receive the fourth dose to contact us. Someone had already been interested in the past weeks but it was not possible to satisfy the requests “. In the coming days, the Pontedera family doctors will agree to organize shared vaccinations as already done in the past at the Casa della Salute in via Fleming. “Organizing ourselves all together would also allow us not to waste doses given that 6 doses are obtained from each vial – explains Del Papa – however, we will have to evaluate the availability of nurses in the district and then we could identify dates”. Reservations on the regional portal are open and as well as from your family doctor you can also get vaccinated in company facilities (in Pontedera at the Prevention Department at Palazzo Blu) or in pharmacies that have joined the vaccination campaign.

Very small numbers are expected, both for voluntariness but also because many people were infected last winter and therefore will not be able to receive the fourth dose. As for the vaccination with fourth dose for RSA guests who are 10 in Valdera and 3 in Val di Cecina, you do not need to book on the regional portal. Through the so-called “integrated vaccination”, it is family doctors and ASL doctors who vaccinate. “We will start next week – explained Patrizia Salvadori, director of the Alta Val di Cecina-Valdera Health Society – we have already contacted the family doctors and we have already organized with the doctor and the nursing staff to go for vaccinations in the Rsa . By now we know how to move “.