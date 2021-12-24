Vaccines: who were the first no vaxes?

Today we do not vaccinate against smallpox because it is no longer necessary: ​​the disease was declared eradicated by the WHO in 1980, thanks to the spread of the vaccine all over the world. But over the centuries, the virus had already spread in Europe at least since the sixteenth century, the disease was a scourge: hundreds of millions of victims are estimated in the twentieth century alone, a number five times higher than the deaths of the Second World War.

Pioneers no vax. To complete “the annihilation of the most terrible plague of the human species”, as defined by Edward Jenner (1749-1823), the doctor who developed the vaccine, it was not enough to spread the remedy, but it was necessary to overcome the resistance of the anti-vaccination propaganda, which took hold throughout Europe (including Italy), between ‘800 and’ 900, following the gradual obligation of vaccination prophylaxis (1888, in Italy). The movement, appealing to the demand for freedom of choice and the ethics of individual responsibility, limited by the state in the name of public health, was able to mobilize the masses, especially in the big cities, arousing a wave of protests. But let’s take a step back, because it is variolation (empirical practice, ancestor of smallpox vaccination), which represents the prehistory of today’s vaccination hesitation, anticipating the reasons: skepticism, mistrust, doubts about efficacy and safety.

Enlightenment versus obscurantism. In the eighteenth century the debate was among the “enlightenment”, who considered the practice a defense against blind ignorance and among the “obscurantists”, who opposed what they considered an offense against the creator. In contrast to religious obscurantism, in Italy a movement was consolidated in aristocratic and high bourgeois circles, with the support of intellectuals such as Giuseppe Parini, Cesare Beccaria and Pietro Verri, to support the doctors who practiced variolation. To tell the truth, however, the no vaxes of the time were not completely wrong: the practice of inserting pus taken from the lesions of a patient with an incision on the skin of a patient, in use since the tenth century in China, if it went well, it caused a mild form of smallpox (because the most aggressive way of transmission of the microbe is the pulmonary one), but it could also be very dangerous: it spread the infection using a live human virus, rudimentary attenuated, and in some cases led to a virulent form of the disease leading to death.



A nineteenth-century illustration depicts Edward Jenner vaccinating an 8-year-old boy.

© Everett Collection / Shutterstock

Brilliant intuition. Only the invention of a truly safe vaccine, discovered by an English country doctor, Edward Jenner, who in 1796 extracted material from bovine pox lesions from a woman and injected it into an eight-year-old child making him immune, was the first. step towards liberation from the scourge of smallpox. In 1853 in England the Vaccination act which provided for the obligation to vaccinate against smallpox all children born after 1 August 1853. At the end of the eighteenth century, in London, smallpox was responsible for 9% of all deaths, in the second half of the nineteenth the percentage was reduced to 1%.

Risk-benefit. In the nineteenth century, the enthusiasm of the political and cultural elites and the gradual acceptance of vaccination in the religious sphere did not correspond to an equally good reception by the people. The “animal component” was in fact viewed with suspicion: the most widespread fear was that it would produce side effects, or predispose to other diseases, in short, that the risks were greater than the benefits. Indeed, even in this case, the fears were not entirely unfounded. «The risks, obstinately denied by the vaccinators and by the heads of public vaccination structures and commissions, existed, although the practice was infinitely less risky than variolation. Before the standardization of vaccine production, “smallpox pus” was not always of good quality for various reasons (primarily storage and transport), and could be contaminated with bacteria. Over time, adverse events multiplied, such as the transmission of syphilis in the passage of vaccine lymph from arm to arm », explains Eugenia Tognotti, professor of History of Medicine at the University of Sassari. Meanwhile, another major limitation gradually came to light: «the immunizing material progressively lost its effectiveness and did not protect against smallpox for life, as Jenner had” dogmatically “claimed, so it was necessary to revaccinate oneself», concludes Tognotti.

… To exterminate the children … At the end of the century, in spite of the advances achieved in the safety of immunizing treatment, the first Italian anti-vaccination league was born, founded by Carlo Rauta, professor of Materia medica at the University of Perugia. The “pioneer of the no vax”, in 1898, in the appeals presented to the Minister of the Interior contested the obligatory nature of smallpox vaccination. During the spring of 1917, coinciding with the spread of a new epidemic, while protests against war and the lack of food were already raging, a conspiracy rumor spread from north to south: the vaccine contained poison and was a means used by the government to exterminate children, in order to reduce food subsidies to the families of men called to the front. Everywhere the mothers belonging to the lower classes withdrew their children from schools and kindergartens so as not to have to revaccinate them. The riots were so widespread that in February 1918 the Minister of the Interior Vittorio Emanuele Orlando ordered the prefects to carry out “a very active and enlightened action to combat the insane propaganda“.



Postage stamp printed in 1972 to celebrate the spread of the smallpox vaccine in Africa.

© TNMDesign / Shutterstock