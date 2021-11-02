Vaccini, Costa: “Maybe the third dose for 50-year-olds by the end of the year”

Third dose of Covid vaccine? “It is reasonable to think of an extension of the audience”, therefore, “by the end of the year it will be possible to reach the age of 50”, although now it is time for “an appeal that we must make to all those citizens for whom it is already foreseen the administration of the third dose: they must start booking on the regional platforms to help from an organizational and logistical point of view “. This was underlined by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, on the sidelines of a visit to the Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant of Florence.

Covid vaccine: data and graphs on administrations in Italy According to Costa, then, if currently “citizens who have decided not to get vaccinated can take advantage of a whole series of freedoms, it is because 45 million fellow citizens have been vaccinated, and have well understood how vaccination is the only way to get out of this pandemic, ”he added. For this reason, he continued, “it is clear that these citizens who do not vaccinate today risk taking the responsibility of seeing some restrictions prolonged”. Costa’s hope, from this point of view, is that “there is a responsibility on the part of those citizens who still have not vaccinated themselves, in the belief that most of them are citizens not attributable to the no vax category, towards of which obviously all scientific evidence does not produce any convincing effect, but there is a good part of it that can be convinced and must be convinced through dialogue ”, he commented. J&J: “New dose after 6 months, for those who want even earlier” Therefore, with reference to the new dose of anti-Covid vaccine for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose, “the intention is to indicate to everyone the heterologous administration, that is with the mRna vaccine, after 6 months from inoculation or for whom he wants even earlier. The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) should arrive by today “, the undersecretary told Ansa. To date, there are one and a half million Italians vaccinated with this vaccine. On the infections, but hospitalization data far below the threshold “There is an increase in infections, there is no doubt”, but “the figure that we must observe more carefully is the figure of hospitalizations, and today, all in all, it is still well below the thresholds”, he stressed again , in reference to the current situation and coronavirus infections in our country. “I believe that a contributing cause of the increase in infections – may also be related to the fact of the extension of the Green pass, let’s remember that in recent days there has been a great increase in tampons, so it is also normal that by increasing the tampons we go to discover more positives, perhaps asymptomatic, and this can also be positive because it allows us to track, allows us to monitor and control better, ”he said. According to Costa, “the evidence tells us that today those who end up in hospital, in intensive care, are in most cases unvaccinated citizens. So we must clearly say that what defends us from the virus is not the swab but the vaccine ”, he reiterated.

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: the news of today 2 November. DIRECT The same undersecretary, this time speaking on “24 Mattino” broadcast on Radio 24, explained that, with 90% of the population vaccinated, the loosening of the Green Pass could be considered. “The prolongation of the state of emergency and the restrictive measures are related to the number of vaccinated. I believe that perspectives must be given to citizens, I believe that with 90% of the vaccinated, the easing of measures can be taken into consideration, such as the revision of the use of the Green Pass with a smaller extension than what is expected today “, he said. With reference to the extension of the state of emergency, Costa said that “the necessary assessments will be made at the appropriate time, now we must continue with the work of convincing, then we will evaluate by the end of the year what the framework will be, what will be the percentage of vaccinated achieved, ”he explained. The goal to be achieved is that of “90% of the vaccinated because we are aware that this percentage would allow us to better manage the pandemic and allow us to evaluate a relaxation of the restrictive measures if this percentage does not arrive we should do other types of reflection”. Green Pass, government ok to new school protocol Still on the subject of the Green pass, Costa announced that “the new protocol for schools will be approved by the government between today and tomorrow”. The goal is to “keep the school in attendance by limiting Dad to a minimum”. According to the undersecretary, it was “right to introduce the parameter for those who have been vaccinated. This is a protocol that foresees several cases and triggers remote teaching only in the case of three positive people in a class, the automatic quarantine after a single case no longer occurs. It’s too important for our kids to do face-to-face teaching, ”he said. “Giving the Regions resources for extra expenses due to Covid” Among the issues touched by Costa, there is also that linked to health care expenses during the emergency phase. “Beyond the operational tools, I believe that the goal is to create the conditions so that the Regions can have the necessary resources” to cope with the extra expenses in healthcare, made “to face this emergency phase”, he said. Therefore, “yes to making the necessary resources available to the Regions. There is awareness that obviously we are facing an emergency situation that must be addressed with extraordinary measures. On the part of the government there is maximum availability, ”he said.

