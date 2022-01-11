Vaccini, Moderna also raises its revenue forecasts for 2022. Revenues of at least 18.5 billion thanks to third doses
Revenues and profits for the producers of vaccines against Covid follow one another. After Pfizer-BioNtech even the American company Moderna updates its estimates for 2022. In the course of the year it expects receipts of 18.5 billion dollars (€ 16.4 billion), with a possible increase of others $ 3.5 billion thanks to the new version of the vaccine, “Updated” on the new variants for which supplies are already under negotiation. Analysts expect 2022 takings to be at the end of at least 19.3 billion.
The company also confirmed that it is developing a booster vaccine designed to have a specific effect on Omicron variant. Moderna announced that 2021 revenues amounted to 17.5 billion dollars, half a billion more than expected. In 2021 the US group sold 807 million doses of the vaccine. The company is now worth 86 billion dollars on the stock exchange and in 2021 it recorded an increase in the value of83%. The main shareholders are the funds Baillie Gifford (10.1%), Vanguard Group (6.3%), BlackRock (4.6%) and State Street (3.4%).
