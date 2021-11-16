Vaccini, “over a thousand dollars per second for Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna”

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are earning $ 65,000 per minute, or more than $ 1,000 per second, from selling Covid-19 vaccines to the richest nations on the planet. The same companies, however, have sold most of the doses to rich countries. In low-income countries, Pfizer and BionTech delivered less than 1% of the doses produced, while Moderna 0.2%: 98% of the population has therefore not yet completed the vaccination cycle.

This is the complaint launched today by Oxfam and Emergency, members of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, on the basis of data provided by the same companies, on the eve of the annual STAT summit – the equivalent of the World Economic Forum in Davos for large pharmaceutical companies – scheduled by November 16 to 18, which will bring together top managers and internationally renowned scientists.

“It is shameful that a handful of companies are earning millions of dollars an hour, while just 2% of the population in low-income countries has received a full vaccination course. – said Sara Albiani, Oxfam Italia’s global health policy advisor and Rossella Miccio, President of Emergency – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna continue to exploit their monopoly position, giving priority to the obviously more profitable contracts stipulated with rich countries, regardless of the fact that more than 500 million people living in the poorest countries are left out. “

PFIZER’S “NO” IS MODERN TO THE SHARING OF PATENTS

Despite receiving over $ 8 billion in public funding, the 3 companies continue to refuse to share patents, technologies and know-how through the World Health Organization with qualified producers in ready-made low- and middle-income countries. A move that in one fell swoop could vastly increase the world supply of doses, lower vaccine prices and save millions of lives.

In Moderna’s case, the refusal to share comes despite explicit pressure from the White House and requests from the WHO to accelerate the plan to replicate the vaccine at the company’s mRNA facility in South Africa. While Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, described the invitation to share vaccine patents as “dangerous nonsense”.

“Contrary to what Pfizer’s CEO says, the real absurdity is to say that in developing countries there is no experience and expertise necessary to develop and produce life-saving drugs and vaccines – continue Albiani and Miccio – This is the excuse unfounded drug companies hide behind to protect the astronomical profits they continue to make. All while the governments of rich countries allow these companies to maintain a monopoly that artificially restricts the supply of vaccines, despite much of the world’s population having to still be immunized. It is also in the interest of the wealthier nations, which have grabbed more than 90% of the doses, to allow access to vaccines in low- and middle-income countries and to prevent the development of new and potentially increasingly aggressive variants. of the virus. Mutations that, year after year, in Italy, as well as in the rest of Europe or the USA, may make it necessary to develop bit of new vaccines, the organization of new mass vaccination campaigns, further investments by national health systems, as well as the extension of containment and social distancing measures “.

PFIZER, BIONTECH AND MODERN WILL MAKE 34 BILLION PROFITS IN 2021

Based on financial statements, PVA estimates Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna will make $ 34 billion in (pre-tax) profits this year, which equates to more than $ 1,000 per second, $ 65,000 per minute, or 93.5 million. dollars a day. The monopolies these companies hold produced five new billionaires during the pandemic, with combined net wealth of $ 35.1 billion.

THE APPEAL

Oxfam and Emergency with the People’s Vaccine Alliance therefore ask these pharmaceutical companies to immediately suspend the intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments, accepting the waiver proposal to the TRIPS agreement, which regulates intellectual property rights, presented more a year ago at the World Trade Organization. Over 100 countries, led by South Africa and India – with the support of the United States – have asked for the suspension of property rights, an initiative supported by more than 100 Nobel laureates, heads of state and government.

Despite this, wealthy nations, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, block the proposal, effectively putting the interest of pharmaceutical companies before people’s health. Even the Italian government, despite the positions taken by the Parliament which has repeatedly asked to support the proposal, has never expressed itself in favor in European or multilateral fora. This issue can only be at the center of the discussions at the Ministerial Summit of the World Trade Organization to be held in Geneva from 30 November to 3 December.

In addition, the call to governments, including the United States and European Union countries, to use all legal and political tools to require pharmaceutical companies to share data, know-how and technology with WHO COVID-19 initiatives Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and Hub for mRNA technology transfer in South Africa.