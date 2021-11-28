Vaccini, Palù (Aifa): «During the week, the green light for children. The first doses in mid-December “

Authorization for the Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years will arrive within the next week. The news comes directly from the president of the Italian drug agency, Giorgio Palù, according to whom “there should be no problems” with the release of the green light also in Italy, “Ema’s authorization is a guarantee”. Guest of Lucia Annunziata a Half an hour more, the professor has made it known that he will have his grandchildren vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available in the doses decided for the little ones (1/3 of those intended for adults). Doses that will arrive “probably in mid-December”. Palù therefore described the scenario of the Coronavirus mutations that are increasingly involving even the youngest. “I will have my grandchildren vaccinated because the situation in children has changed with the Delta variant – explained the professor -. American data and also those of the ISS show us that 30% of cases concern them ». This is why, in the opinion of the president of Aifa, all parents “should ask themselves this question: is there more risk with the vaccine or with hospitalization?”. And he concluded: “I would recommend looking at the pictures of those suffering from air hunger.”

Shortly before, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, host of the same program, had also made it known that he will have no problem vaccinating his children after the authorizations of the appointed agencies. «I spoke to my children – said Speranza -. They consider the virus the greatest enemy and are happy to do so. I tell the families to speak to the pediatricians ».

