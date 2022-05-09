Vaccini, Palù: “We will evaluate the fourth dose for everyone in September” | News

“The number of deaths is alarming, it’s like a plane crashes every day”





Sardegna Live editorial team



“We need to have faith in current vaccines, which still protect very well against severe disease, and hope for research to produce updated doses and increasingly effective drugs for the fall.” This was explained by Giorgio Palù, emeritus professor of Virology at the University of Padua, president of Aifa and former member of the CTS, in an interview with the newspaper ‘La Stampa’.

According to Palù, the new infections we are witnessing “are yet another proof that it makes no sense to talk about herd immunity. To do this, it would take a stable virus and a vaccine that totally covers – he explains – to note instead is that the virus always becomes more endemic and that about 90 per cent of infections, including the unvaccinated and reinfected, are asymptomatic “.

On the possibility of giving everyone a fourth dose of the vaccine in the autumn when infections could rise again, “the EMA recalled that for the entire population it is necessary to focus on vaccines updated to the circulating variants and sub-variants, in addition to searching in the long term a polyvalent vaccine against all coronaviruses. When the first ones are approved – they will probably be evaluated in September – they can be done “.

Covid “will remain with us for a long time with a seasonal trend. Until October in our hemisphere the situation should remain relatively good with a reduced incidence of cases and low pressure on welfare services – concludes Palù – then, being Covid-19 caused by a airborne virus, will worry us again. The only fact that remains alarming is that of the dead, so it is as if a plane crashed every day “.



