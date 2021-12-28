Vaccini, the gym is back in via Tirano

Vaccines, the gym is back in via Tirano Upgrade The Quadrio De Simoni was set up in record time by the Civil Protection and fire-fighting

Exactly one year after the first vax-day, held in the province of Sondrio, precisely on December 27, 2020, in the hospital of the capital, the need to strengthen the immune defenses with the third booster dose is a certainty.

An option on which everyone is pushing, so much so that, on Christmas Eve, Aifa, the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health opened the third dose four months after the last recall.

Three month interval

Yesterday, Israel did more, reducing the interval to three months, but the concept is clear, we have to rush. It is necessary to overcome the effects of the virus over time and it is not easy, because, in some cases, it is a question of replanting a recently dismantled system.

This is the case of the vaccination hubs of Sondrio and Morbegno, realities that remained almost uncovered for about three months, although the uncovering, in Sondrio, was felt less, given that those who did not find a place in the only active pole, that of the Policampus, they have, however, moved to the hub of Villa di Tirano which has absorbed a lot of demand, allowing excellent coverage by third dose, not only of the whole Tiranese, but also of the Sondriese.

And, just today, the latter area will be able to converge again on the Quadrio-De Simoni gym, in via Tirano, reorganized in record time by the volunteers of the Sondrio Civil Protection and Forest Fire Protection Group. For a total of 50 hours of vaccination scheduled between now and Sunday 2 January, which add up to the 19 hours set at the Policampus, where, today and tomorrow, children aged 5 to 11 are vaccinated. In total, therefore, despite the closure, everywhere, on 1 January, the hours of vaccination this week, in Sondrio, rise to 69 compared to 58 last week.

The percentages

«The largest and most spacious vaccination center – says Lorena Rossatti, councilor for civil protection of the chief town – will be able to increase the administrations in this particularly delicate phase that requires our utmost attention. In particular, I ask the youngest for caution in these days of celebration. If we all commit ourselves, it will be easier to get out of it ».

And the hours of vaccination rise, even in Morbegno, where they go from 53 to 61. Unfortunately, however, still all concentrated on the two vaccine lines offered by the Pot, territorial hospital unit, because “the transfer to the exhibition center – they specify from Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario – it will take place shortly, as soon as the setting up of the spaces is completed ».

This is a problem of the lack of third doses on Morbegno and neighboring ones, which hopefully can be resolved as soon as possible, because waiting until January 10 to be able to transfer the request to the exhibition center appears risky. It is worth remembering that Morbegnese, along with Livigno, is the only Lombard territory, together with the Bassa Bresciana, with such basic percentages of coverage per third dose. Yesterday, Morbegno was at 14%, Cosio Valtellino at 11%, Talamona and Traona at 10%, Albaredo at 9%, Cino at 8%, Mello at 7%, just to name a few territories. This compared to a provincial coverage of 25.73%, with 46,114 citizens covered, and peaks of 39% in Grosotto, 38% in Tirano, 37% in Aprica, 36% in Sondalo, Ponte in Valtellina, and Castello dell’Acqua, 35% in Teglio and Grosio, 34% in Bormio, 32% in Sondrio, and 31% in Chiavenna.

The coverage for the second dose is also increasing, and for the first one. At Christmas, 102 first doses were carried out and not to children, because the children’s centers were not open.

It means that there are those who are approaching vaccination now, a little out of compulsion, a little out of fear of the spreading contagion.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED