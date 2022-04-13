Vaccini, Tuscany starts with the fourth dose. At the start with over eighty and frail over 65

Florence, April 13, 2022 – The campaign of vaccination mass. There Tuscany is developing the procedures for administering the fourth dose ai over 80 (which in Tuscany are about 330 thousand) and ai fragile between 65 and 79 years (about 120 thousand): in all potentially it is over 400 thousand vaccinations. From which subtract those who had done three doses and then had Covid. And of course those who have not yet taken the third dose. Even if in that age group they are few: 90.2% of the over 80s did the booster, as well as 88.9% in the decade of seventies, even higher among the fragile ones, a little less among the sixties : 85.4% (based on government data).

It’s been over six months, it was October 4th, since the third dose started. Therefore it is necessary to protect the groups most exposed to the greatest risks of the disease. We leave, as always, from the most fragile: from Friday he will be vaccinated in retirement homes. It will not be a quick operation as in the past because with the cessation of the state of emergency the Usca – the mobile teams with doctors and nurses who had taken care of giving injections to the RSA guests – have been reduced to one for every hundred thousand inhabitants, therefore will take the field i family doctors. Family doctors who, once again, will be the main reference for the vaccination of over 80s who will still be able to choose whether to get vaccinated in their clinics or contact pharmacies or book online in the hubs that are still open.

The local health authorities have therefore also restarted and must therefore increase their vaccination offer again in recent times, which has been very low due to a request that has collapsed to a minimum since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. In Tuscany, between 2,000 and 2,500 vaccines are done on average per day.

“The current lack of appeal for the fourth dose was detected with the weak response of the extremely fragile: in Tuscany, where membership was among the highest in the country, 6,000 people took the fourth additional dose, a tenth of 60 thousand who made it in Italy “, explains the commissioner Simone Bezzini.

At the moment, the spread of the virus is still high. It does not scare the recombinant variant Xe (which is the result of two different sub-variants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2) which from the first studies conducted in Great Britain – where it was isolated – seems 10% more diffusive than the original Omicron. Based on the data, little is known about the actual efficacy of vaccines and their pathogenicity. More fears, however, for the Xf variant, a recombination between Delta and Omicron.

So, vaccines. Tomorrow the buttons relating to the over 80 and the offspring of the 65-79 bracket will be activated on the regional platform Book vaccine, while the vaccinations will be carried out starting from the Tuesday after Easter. Only in the nursing homes will we leave on Friday, but in that case there will be no need to book because the family doctors will go to the guests of the RSA.