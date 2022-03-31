vacuum cleaners, watches and headphones for everyone

Xiaomi continues to increase its product catalog in Spain, shaping an increasingly varied and attractive ecosystem.

“Ecosystem” it seems to have become the latest “wild card word” that some technology manufacturers use in order to make their product catalog more attractive to the public. Really, very few brands have managed to build a truly coherent interconnected ecosystem.

For several years, talking about a integrated and interconnected ecosystem It leads us directly to talk about Xiaomi. Through dozens of pitches carried out in recent times, the brand has achieved shape an interesting product catalog which makes much more sense when viewed as a whole.

An ecosystem that, recently, has grown thanks to the latest releases carried out by the brand in our country, including new wireless headphones, robot vacuum cleaners and wearables.

Xiaomi Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active, the new pair of smart watches

At this point, Xiaomi is already an expert in the field of wearables. After all, its Mi Band series is the best-selling on the market globally within this category.

But the brand does not forget about smart watches, and Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active are their new proposals newcomers to Spain.

Xiaomi Watch S1 is a smart watch premium boasting a sleek and stylish designwith stainless steel frame and sapphire crystal, which protect a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen.

despite its appearance premiumWatch S1 is a watch perfectly prepared for sports, with 117 different activity modes, built-in GPS, heart rate and Sp02 monitoringsleep monitoring and stress levels, among many other things.

Those looking for a smartwatch with a more sporty approach can opt for Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, a model with customizable design and sports stylewhich offers more than 200 watch faces, and maintains the 117 sports modes, in addition to the various health monitoring functions that are also present in Xiaomi Watch S1.

Both Xiaomi Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active can be purchased on Mi.com and Mi Stores, at a price of €249.99 and €199.99

Xiaomi Buds 3 and Buds 3T Pro, first-class sound in a compact format

The renewed family wireless headphones It arrives to put the soundtrack to the Xiaomi ecosystem. With Buds 3 and 3T ProXiaomi combines a compact format with elegant design, with a first level audio quality.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is the most advanced version of the family, with a 10-millimeter dual-magnet dynamic driver and sectional DLC coating.

It is also one of the first with LHDC 4.0 audio codecand of course include active noise cancellation.

They also include a system of dimensional audio, capable of generating a 360-degree soundscape around you, to simulate the experience of a theater or concert. All this, backed by a autonomy of up to six hours of playbackor up to 24 hours using the charging case.

For its part, Xiaomi Buds 3 retains hybrid active noise cancellation reaching up to 40 dB, and combines this system with a transparency mode It allows us to listen to what is happening around us.

Xiaomi Buds 3 and Buds 3T Pro will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Xiaomi Stores and other popular sales channels, at a price of 129.99 and 169.99 euros respectively.

My Robot Vacuum-Mop, Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaners, finally in Spain

Probably, the most anticipated release by Xiaomi fans: the family of robot vacuum cleaners of the Mi Robot Vacuum series is now available in our country, with not one, not two, but three different models.

Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaners arrive in Spain: models, prices and where to buy them

We start with the most affordable model of the family: Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Swith LDS navigation, intelligent route planning, multidirectional sensors and 2200 Pa of suction power.

Best of all, without a doubt, its price: My Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S can be purchased from March 25 yet price of 199.99 eurosand is available at Media Markt, Orange, Mi Stores and Mi.com.

We continue with the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Ultrathe only one of the three models with automatic self-emptying stationwith capacity for 4 liters of dust and waste.

Thus, it is possible carry out up to ten cleanings without the need to empty the tank manually. All this, added to a 16500Pa powerful suction and LDS laser navigation.

It will be possible to buy Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Ultra at Media Markt, Mi Stores and Mi.com at a price of 549.99 euros from March 25.

Those who opt for the “Pro” version will have a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop, with suction up to 3,000 Pa and sonic vibration scrubbing that reaches 10,000 vibrations per minute.

This model retains the advanced lds slam navigation and allows mapping of the environment during the cleaning process.

This model can be purchased from March 25 at Media Markt, Mi Stores and Mi.es, at a price of 449.99 euros.

