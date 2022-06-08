Vadhir Derbez reveals what it was like to work alongside Bruce Willis in his latest film

The ‘hard to kill’, Bruce Willis premiered what may be one of his last films ‘White Elephant’, and in this regard, the Mexican Vadhir Derbez gave his opinion on what it was like to share scenes with the Hollywood star, especially when the aphasia suffered by the luminary advances in her organism.

It should be said, it was in the first months of this year when the renowned action star announced his retirement from acting, after announcing that he was diagnosed with aphasia.

This disorder results from damage to the parts of the brain responsible for language, and can cause problems with any or all of the following skills: speaking, understanding, reading, and writing.

The release of the film, which was on June 3 in the United States, more than the critical acclaim, had many words of praise from the director, as well as from the film’s actors, including Vadhir, who indicated about Willis: “It was an honor in general, to be in one of his last films and to have him [y compartir] the set with him.”

Directed and co-written by Jesse V. Johnson, ‘White Elephant’ tells the story of mobster Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker) who, going through something of a moral crisis, changes sides when his old friend and crime boss Arnold Soloman (Willis) orders assassinate two police officers (one of whom is played by Olga Kurylenko), who witnessed a murder committed by gang member Carlo García (Derbez).

As ‘Variety’ magazine reveals, Willis’s most recent directors were concerned and aware of the actor’s condition. Even the ‘Los Angeles Times’ portal indicated that Johnson met with Bruce before the start of production in April 2021 and said: “[Estaba] Of course he wasn’t the Bruce I remembered.”

Thus, there were changes in production schedules, with reduced schedules, spread over the days of the week.

Johnson mentions that he was also offered the opportunity to direct two more films with Willis, which he turned down out of respect for his colleague and friend.

And Derbez, who shared a couple of scenes with the protagonist, echoed Johnson’s concern, as revealed by the Movieweb portal.

“We would begin to see that [sus síntomas] they go out, and you just have to be understanding, you have to be a good partner there and be patient.”

He indicated that, although he did not share many scenes with the action star, they did agree on the important points of the film. “She did very well. He did amazing. It is a legend. I think everything he does, and has done… is so good, so just to see him act, honestly, it was great.”

