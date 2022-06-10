Vadhir Derbez reveals what it was like to work with Bruce Willis on one of his latest projects

It is no secret to anyone that, after much work and dedication, Eugenio Derbez He made a name for himself in Hollywood, as he has participated in successful productions, and even recently one of them won an Oscar. However, he is not the only member of this famous family that is making its way into American cinema, as his son Vadhir he is doing it too and it seems that his career is promising. Last year he debuted in this industry with the horror film The Seventh Daybeside Guy Pierceand now he has just released a new movie in which he shares credits with one of the great stars of the action genre: Bruce Willis. Excited, the Mexican interpreter has talked about his experience working with the iconic actor, in which it has been one of his latest projects, since a couple of months ago he announced his retirement for health reasons.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Happy with this stage in his life as an actor, Vadhir shared some details about white-elephantan action film directed by Jesse V Johnson and which premiered on June 3 in the United States. “Any fan of action movies is going to love this one because all the sequences are incredible, the characters and the plot that they all have, the truth is that it is very well written“, he commented enthusiastically in an interview for Televisa Shows. In turn, the 31-year-old actor highlighted how exciting it was for him to work shoulder to shoulder with great actors. “The cast (cast) that it has is wonderful”, he expressed. In addition to Willis, this film features the performances of another icon of cinema: John Malkovich; also participate Michael Rooker Y Olga Kurylenkowho played the Bond girl in the 2008 film Quantum of Solace.

SEE GALLERY

Vadhir confessed that he was very grateful for the opportunity to have shared the recording set with such prominent figures in Hollywood. “Imagine, he is a chulada, They are people that I have seen in too many quite successful projects, for many years, since I was little and being able to have them there, being able to live with them, not only on stage, but also off the set.we are laughing and generating a friendship, it was a great, great experience,” he assured.

SEE GALLERY

The Mexican also shared his feelings about the unexpected retirement announcement made by Bruce Willis at the end of last March. “Well obviously I feel like it’s kind of a sour feeling, because someone so talented that we’ve been seeing so many years, it’s always sad to see that it’s the last thing they’re going to do“, he commented. “But on the other hand, well it is an honor to have been in his last film, and to have lived with him, to see him in person, being able to be with someone we all admire so much,” she added. white-elephant It is one of the last films of the American actor; next July, the launch of Wrong Placeand in September Soul Assassinwhile he has two more projects that are still in the post-production phase.

SEE GALLERY

Bruce’s retirement announcement

After more than four decades of a successful career in the cinema, on March 30 Bruce’s retirement was announced at the age of 67. The actor’s family, including his ex Demi MooreThey announced in a statement that the interpreter was leaving the performance for health reasons. As stated at the time, Willis suffers from aphasia, a disease that causes the loss of the ability to express himself or understand written or spoken language and, therefore, prevents him from carrying out his profession normally. “To the incredible fans of Bruce: We wanted to share that our dear Bruce has been suffering from some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects his cognitive abilities. As a result, and after much reflectionBruce leaves his career that has meant so much to him,” the text explained. spread by sor eldest daughter Rumer and by his mother Demi, with whom the actor has maintained a wonderful relationship after more than twenty years divorced. “It is a very complex moment for us and We greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion, and support. We went through this as a close family and we wanted to share it with the fans because we know how much he means to you, as much as you mean to him. As Bruce says, ‘have a great time’ and we plan to do just that. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallullah, Mabel and Evelyn“, ended the statement.

SEE GALLERY



