vaginal rejuvenation and the risks of post-covid sexuality at the Vulva Forum in Naples

Now in its fifth edition, the Vulva Forum is an unmissable event for healthcare professionals. “The common thread is always multidisciplinarity, with an integrated clinical vision between different specialists to give colleagues a unitary, significant and relevant vision, both of the various vulvar diseases, and of the comorbidities that accompany, underlie and, at times, nourish them.”, Explains Paola Salzano, scientific director of the conference together with professors Alessandra Graziottin and Pietro Lippa.

The proceedings were opened by the greetings of the authorities with Professor Antonio Chiantera (President of SIGO srl Research and Communication), Professor Nicola Colacurci (President of SIGO), Bruno Zuccarelli (President of the Order of Doctors – Surgical and Dentists of Naples and Province), Salvatore Paribello (Vice-president of the Order of the profession of Midwife / or of the Province of Naples) and the journalist Federico Monga.

“Two topics at the center of the conference: on the one hand, updates on the most frequent vulvar diseases, on the other, new insights on urgent issues such as sexuality in the time of Covid, and the impact on contraception and birth rate; the obstetric damages on vulvovaginal health, on continence, urinary and fecal, and on sexuality were then addressed; vulvovaginal infections from sexually transmitted diseases; Vulvar oncological vulnerability, with in-depth study of the immune world and the dialogue between maternal and fetal microbiota, to turn the gaze on vulvo-vaginal dysbiosis that can predispose to subclinical amniotic infections, triggers of prematurity, of great clinical importance“, Underline Salzano and Graziottin, illustrating the scientific event which was attended by numerous experts such as professors Annamaria Colao and Giovanni Scambia who opened the oncology section in particular with the session on the papilloma virus which with its oncogenic power predisposes dysplasias in various districts starting from the cervical and vulvar genital ones, and both in the proctological oropharyngeal bladder area; and for this preventive role of the vaccine in adolescence for males and females before sexual intercourse and the therapeutic role of the vaccine in later ages to prevent dysplasias in the various districts from becoming neoplasms. Professor Giuseppe Argenziano, one of the leading experts in the field, discussed dermatological issues and melanomas, from irritative vulvitis of various kinds to various forms of lichen that often misunderstood and difficult to diagnose can some forms of dysplasia evolve into invasive neoplasms.

Professors Vincenzo Mirone, Claudio Crescini, Luigi Terracciano and Claudio Santangelo had to face a question of increasing interest in a society where the average life span is increasing, with therapeutic innovations for vulvar rejuvenation.

During the two days, the primaries of the Federico II Bifulco University, of the Vanvitelli Colacurci University, De Franciscis, Torella, of the hospitals attended

San Paolo Terracciano, of Cardarelli Santangelo, of the Affinito Sea Hospital, of the San Giovanni Bosco Tesauro Hospital, the outgoing head physician Greggi and the incoming Stella Gallo of the Pascale Foundation, Stradella of the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital. The presence of the territorial manager is also important

Gynecology and vaccination manager Dr. Marina Tesorone