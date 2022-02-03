Vagnati: “Bremer has great humility. Belotti? Hope must always be there”

Davide Vagnati’s press conference after the January 2022 transfer market: the technical area director presents Ricci, Seck and Pellegri

David Vagnati, director of the technical area of ​​Turin, presents the new signings of Turin in the January transfer market, Samuele Ricci, Demba Seck and Pietro Pellegri at a press conference. Here are his words: “First I would like to say goodbye to the guys who left, Tomas Rincon, Daniele Baselli, who went with a definitive transfer, I wanted to thank them for what they did for this shirt, and then of course the guys too. who went on loan as Kone and Verdi. There are three guys because unfortunately Fares had this injury. We are close to the boy because we believe that he was one of the players who could help us. He had a second serious injury. Peter (Pellegri, ed) we know him. He was one of the youngest players in scoring goals in the top flight, in showing great qualities. His talents at the moment have been held back by some injuries. I saw him very motivated to come to Turin, hoping it will be a long-lasting project. He will be able to make his great qualities available to the coach ”.

Vagnati presents the new purchases

Walk on Curls: “Samuele is a boy who has been attending Coverciano for many years in all categories of the youth national teams, now he has also been called to Mancini’s stage. He is a boy who has great potential, he is a young boy, from 2001, it is not even correct to put too much meat on the fire, they are young boys who arrive in a very important square. It was right to take this opportunity, because I saw in him the fire to try a different adventure. We need people who are hungry, willing to build a different project than what has been in the last two years “.

On Seck: “He’s a guy I’ve known for a few years. He has a history of those who do well, one starts from nothing and slowly, step by step, tries to achieve their goals. He hasn’t reached them yet, I think he has great potential, that he has to work. He is lucky enough to be coached by a great coach who can make him make a qualitative leap to become an important player “.

“Cats? All the conditions have lapsed “

Vagnati continues talking about the market in general: “Izzo? Honestly, we don’t have to recover Armando, he has always trained 100%. He has always been there when the coach had to call him into question. He is a player who, if you see the training data he does, are very beautiful, very positive. He is not a very titular, we absolutely must not recover him. Cats? It’s very simple. We tried to make an operation immediately because we think that eventually this operation was immediately, we tried, we were told immediately that it was not an advantageous situation for Frosinone. For them he was an important player. Then they found a club to be able to carry out an operation leaving the player in Frosinone, all the conditions then fell away “.

The ds draws up a balance sheet: “We started trying to do something for the future, we took three young guys who we hope will give us a hand immediately even if it’s not easy, all the players need an adaptation. These three guys can be three futuristic guys. I am very self-critical, I am very satisfied, but I already think about what we will have to do in the future, our work to try to improve. Juric? We are all Torino, we have a very important coach, an important investment has been made for him, he is one of the best in Italy. When we make certain choices we believe they are the right ones. We must try to take the right step with the right features. The guys we hired and those who left go to marry what are the right characteristics “.

Vagnati talks about Bremer and Belotti

The renewal of Bremer: “It’s certainly a beautiful thing, we’ve been working on it for a while with the president. He is having the performances and data of a great footballer. He is a boy who from the first day I saw in him a great self-denial, after training he went to make a wall. He has great humility, what he gets and will get are all things he has earned on the pitch “.

Vagnati continues: “I think that, if we analyze Torino’s last January markets, last year we picked up two different players, who had to give us an impact right away. In the years leading up to January, not much was done on entry, especially a lot on exit. In my opinion talking about other things, as far as the team goal is concerned, is inappropriate because we have been arriving for two difficult years, I do not forget them. What we are doing is above all thanks to the technical staff, who are demonstrating every day to raise the level of our players. After the last two years we had to change something in the mentality and the staff are doing it. And we must try to do our part and I hope that we can start planning, even with these three new purchases. We must continue on this path to change the inertia of the last two seasons, which have been lacking “.

On Belotti: “Now I think the most important thing is that Andrea returns to the team. I hope that next week will be in a group, even if every day the dynamics can change. I saw him at the clear field. Then we know the importance that Andrea has from a technical point of view. Then let’s see what awaits us in the future. Renewal? The hopes that he will remain at Turin must always be there, Andrea has made the history of this club. I hope that before making different choices he will think about it once more “.