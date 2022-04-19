Vahide Perçin, the actress from Tierra amarga and Mother who beat breast cancer | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Hunkar Yaman one of the characters that unleashes passions in “bitter land”, due to his strong character and that he always liked to fight, is embodied by Vahide Perçin, a woman who also knows about battles and he has earned it, nothing less, than cancer.

Vahide Perçin, of Greek descent, plays one of the most famous characters in “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, who has successfully jumped the Turkish borders for his interesting and surprising plot full of love, intrigues, secrets and crimes.

Precisely, death came to the character, which unleashes love and hate among the audience. The departure of the actress from “Tierra Amarga”, according to the Turkish media, has to do with a new professional challenge that she received from the same producer of the telenovela, but it is not the first time that she leaves a project before that it concludes In 2011, at the height of her career, she stepped out of the spotlight for her health.

HOW WAS VAHIDE PERÇIN’S FIGHT AGAINST CANCER?

Vahide Perçine one of the most recognized, loved and admired artists in Turkey. And is not for less. In 2011 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and, within the framework of this process and after overcoming it, she has become an activist who promotes annual tests to rule out the disease.

The actress was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, when she was recording the series “Feriya’s secret”, which forced him to walk away from the set to receive treatment. After a year of fighting, fortunately, he managed to beat breast cancer.

They told him she was healthy. With this great news, she decided to return to the stage and turn her personal life around. Along with her return to the series “El Sultán”, in 2012, she began to participate in films that reached major film festivals. She then came “All for my daughter”which was recorded between 2016 and 2017 in Turkey, and then Tierra Amarga appeared.”

A year after his return to recording and after 22 years of marriage, in 2014, he divorced Altan Gördüm, as he had felt that he did not give her the support she required during her illness and throughout the recovery process. However, they maintain a good relationship and carry out projects together.

Vahide Perçine has become one of the Turkish actresses who most promotes the annual controls that women must undergo in order to detect this type of disease in time and thus save their lives. Currently, Ella Vahide is single, open to falling in love again.

Turkish actress Vahide Perçin beat cancer in a year (Photo: Haberler)

VAHIDE PERÇIN AND HIS CHARACTER IN “BITTER LAND”

Percin plays a 60-year-old widow named Hunkar Yaman, known for her tenacious character and great presence. She lives on her and her son’s ranch Demir. His beloved property will serve as a refuge for the fugitive couple made up of Zuleyha and Yilmaz.

WHO IS VAHIDE PERCIN?

Vahide Perçin was born on June 13, 1965 in Izmir, Turkey. She is 56 years old and is the daughter of Greek immigrants. She grew up in a humble family and her childhood was marked by the health problems suffered by her mother, who was a housewife, and the absence of her father, a truck driver who, due to his work, had little time to be close to your family.

Her attraction to the artistic world led her to leave her studies at the Faculty of Economics to enroll in the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dokuz Eylül University, where she graduated at the top of her class. She later signed for the State Theater and moved to the city of Adana.

Her first role on the small screen was in the series ”Bir Istanbul Masalı”, where she played Suzan Kozan. Later he continued with other roles in various series and movies, until consecrating himself as Zeynep Eğilmez, in the famous novel “Mother”. She is divorced and has a girl named Alize Gördüm, who is also an actress. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

“bitter land” focuses on the story of a legendary love, which begins in Istanbul in the 1970s and continues in the land of Çukurova. Loving couple Züleyha and Yılmaz decide to hide their identities and move from Istanbul due to the murder Yilmaz committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault.

Fate takes them to Çukurova, specifically to the town of Adana, where they decide to stay and work on the farm of Hünkar Yaman and his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that her heart belongs to Yilmaz. To maintain anonymity, the two lovers decide to pretend to be brothers before the local society. This will change their lives forever.

While in the following installments, after losing the two men in her life, Züleyha must move on with her children. On her new path she finds a new love and other enemies that threaten her happiness.