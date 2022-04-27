Vakeró confesses that he has had suicidal thoughts

The urban artist Vakeró confessed that he has had suicidal thoughts.

“I have something to confess to you. I have had suicidal thoughts I have escaped because I am protected, but sometimes I falter and this moment I am living it, “he said on his Twitter account.

“The singer of the rappers” has worried his followers for his latest tweets.

“Laughter is not always happiness, sometimes it is happiness, sometimes it is giving bad weather a good face,” he said.

This venting of the singer comes at a time when he experiences one of the most pleasant emotions of his life knowing he is in a mural located in one of the avenues busiest in his hometown, San Pedro de Macorís.

The interpreter of “I love you” is very excited and grateful to the mayor of his town for the honor of placing him among great artists.

“Thanks to the @alcaldiaspm for this living tribute they make me, place my face in a mural loaded with great figures of art that are born in San Pedro de Macorís, it is too much for me”, said the artist in a post made on his Instagram account.

Vakeró is currently working on his next single “El amigo” and announced that it will be published on all digital platforms this coming May 20, 2022.