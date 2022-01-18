«Val di Non Dop» cryptocurrencies: Trentino hydroelectric plant will do mining

Listen to the audio version of the article

From the notices of the praetorian notice board of Borgo d’Anaunia, 2,500 inhabitants in the mountains of the Val di Non, province of Trento:

– Call for the management of El Bròilo bar ;

– Reservation of timber in the public forest;

– Notice for the installation of a supercomputing center in the municipal hydroelectric plant to do Bitcoin “mining”.

Everyone is crazy about cryptocurrencies

Millions of people around the world are crazy about cryptocurrencies, and in fact sources of energy are sought to power the computing centers, which absorb electricity by train.

Estimate: the cryptocurrency “mining” activity absorbs 130 billion kilowatt hours a year worldwide.

By way of comparison, the whole of Italy has annual electricity consumption of around 320 billion kilowatt hours.

The rise in electricity tariffs from which the turbulence in Kazakhstan was born from this desire to get rich quickly with just the effort of the fingertip on the mouse.

The hydroelectric power plant for mining

Without the turbulence of Central Asia, in Borgo d’Anaunia the solution to collect money by spades is perched in the first section, the highest, of the Novella stream among the fir woods above the Fondo district, where there is the small, historic and still efficient municipal hydroelectric power station.

Built in 1925 by the Alta Novella hydroelectric consortium to power the production activities of the valley, it was nationalized by Enel in 1972, then the plant remained abandoned and inactive for decades until it was taken over by the municipality and reactivated about 25 years ago. The hydroelectric concession will expire in 2026.

The power plant is a small building straddling the river after 92 meters of water fall; some windows give light to the engine room in which there is a Pelton model turbine with a power of 476 kilowatts, average production 3.2 million kilowatt hours a year.