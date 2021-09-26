Val d’Orcia, Il Gladiatore, Natalie Portman, cypresses and hills: a book tells the phenomenon of an iconic landscape

In the beginning it was the hands that caress the wheat, the slow placid walk of a man (in armor) from behind as he advances into the Elysian Fields. The vision of a quiet and seraphic beyond after the glories and earthly dramas. A scene that has become an icon of the blockbuster The Gladiator. And how much Italian and Tuscan is there in this image? Ridley Scott and Russelle Crowe know something, since they found the perfect, all-natural location in the Val d’Orcia, among farms and rows of centuries-old cypress trees at the service of the Oscar-winning camera. Well, from there, the incredible parable of a landscape that has become a phenomenon began. Sought after by international filmmakers and photographers, cultural tourism, dynamic agricultural businesses and quality territorial marketing. An Italian story that is now told in a book “Val d’Orcia value”, a essay by journalists Lorenzo Benocci And Cristiano Pellegrini (first media publisher) presented for the first time on 25 September (5 pm) at the equally iconic Vitaleta Chapel in the land of the Gladiator, ça va sans dire, in San Quirico d’Orcia (Siena). We talk about it with the authors, between secrets, background and curiosity.

First of all, what do you mean by “Val d’Orcia value”? And how long did it take you to develop this editorial project?

“By Valore Val d’Orcia we mean the process underlying the evolution of one of the most iconic landscapes ever known. A real phenomenon which, also thanks to the recognition Unesco of 2004, it is no longer just landscape, but it is also economic and above all social. Valore Val d’Orcia is not a tourist guide and it is not even a photographic book, we have deliberately left out the historical, architectural and urbanistic beauties that are found within the five municipalities of the valley: from the historic center of Pienza to the flooded basin of Bagno Vignoni, from the Fortress of Montalcino to the Rocca di Radicofani, from the Horti Leonini of San Quirico d’Orcia to the Rocca in Tentennano in Castiglione d’Orcia. It is instead of a focus on an iconic landscape, on a phenomenon that is increasingly on the rise at a global level, as the most used social networks are also demonstrating. The picture that emerges is a polysemic analysis of the Val d’Orcia territory that we have declined, with a work that lasted a few years, through dialogues with distinguished professionals in the legal, economic, social, psychological, marketing and photography fields. The question we answer is how and why the landscape of the Val d’Orcia has acquired such a universal value in the last thirty years in the sign of its landscape“.

How did the phenomenon of an iconic landscape come about?

“If today we speak of an iconic landscape, of symbols that represent an idea and a territory, it is precisely because the interpretant – to use the term coined by Charles Sanders Peirce, father of modern semiotics – is that mental sign, that thought, that representation, which serves as a mediation between sign and object. In practice it is the mental translation of an object, a sort of individual key to the perception of a word or an object. And so in a few years we have come to consider some symbols of the Val d’Orcia landscape, icons of the Val d’Orcia itself; therefore icons of the Tuscan landscape. Today those icons are part of a landscape recognized all over the world“.

Cinema has contributed: do you think the filmmakers are aware of this?

“Certainly cinema has contributed thanks to extraordinary films that have been set and shot in this land. But one out of all marked the relationship between cinema and landscape: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. An Oscar-winning film that has brought the general public from all over the world closer to this landscape, precisely because it is eager to identify with that grain, in that same position, caressed by Russel Crowe. Speaking of Oscar, he didn’t make us a movie but he spent a long vacation there a few years ago actress Natalie Portman. And precisely in the year of Covid he wanted to remember the emotions experienced with his family in Val d’Orcia through a love letter. It is a fact that filmmakers are aware that they have had extraordinary and unique locations available; how much they are aware of having contributed to the success of this territory, it is difficult to say“.

What about Ridley Scott or Russell Crowe? Have you ever had their feedback or involvement?

“For the writing of our book we had no direct contact with the director and protagonist of the Gladiator. At the time of the realization of the blockbuster, however, we followed the works closely, attending the set and telling those days in the press“.

Let’s go into the details of the book: what are the unmissable icon-points of this landscape in synthesis? And why?

“The icons of the Val d’Orcia are those places that over the years have become so famous that they are used for advertising by private companies all over the world, but also those places that today are desired by national and international tourism, for a selfie to post on social media or to admire a horizon. The most famous icon are the Cipressini di San Quirico d’Orcia, but also, in the same municipality, the Vitaleta Chapel, the classic small church of the Tuscan countryside surrounded by three cypresses on each side; then the Belvedere hill, one of the most popular destinations for photographers. In chronological order, the first icon was the road with the cypresses of the Foce, in the municipality of Pienza, mainly as a location for advertising cars. And then Poggio Covili in Castiglione d’Orcia and the Ai Cipressini farm just outside Pienza. The two icons made known by the great cinema are the locations of the Gladiator, his ‘home’ near San Quirico and the Elysian Fields in Pienza“.

What do you dispassionately recommend to those who want to discover this place?

“As the great poet said Mario Luzi Val d’Orcia is ‘A concrete place but open to all dreams’. Here, the advice is to immerse yourself and experience the Val d’Orcia as if it were a dream but then to wake up and get in touch with this land and its inhabitants: real people, real people. A supportive and authentic community that rejects the postcard stereotype; a land that cannot afford to be labeled and plastered into commonplaces that are sometimes pinned to it, under penalty of its own survival“.

What is the secret of the Val d’Orcia that you want to reveal to the general public?

“The Val d’Orcia has no secrets. It is still an authentic land and it is just as you see it, without tricks and without deceptions. And so it must be maintained thanks to those who live it, to those who work there, to those who have the responsibility of administering it and to those who come even just to visit it.“.