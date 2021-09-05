Val Kilmer and the rivalry with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: “Our conflict was fun”

Val Kilmer he described his rivalry with Tom Cruise at the time of Top Gun, the 1986 film that starred them, respectively in the roles of Tom “Iceman” Kazinsky and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The actor then recalled the work he went through to develop his character, explaining how much the conflict between the pilots on screen was actually fun and challenging.

In the documentary Val by Amazon Prime Video, Val Kilmer himself recalls some of the most important stages of his career, telling them from his point of view and revealing some anecdotes related to them. Therefore, he could not miss the memory of his experience in Top Gun, the film in which he played Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise. Kilmer then commented on the cinematic rivalry with the film’s protagonist, talking about what happened on and off the set.

Regarding the development of his character, the actor said that he was not described in such detail in the original script: “There was very little of the Iceman character between the pages of the script. So I tried to make it real. I created a backstory for him, where he had a father who ignored him and, as a result, was driven by the need to be perfect in every way. This obsession with perfection is what made him so arrogant. I would purposely highlight the rivalry between Tom’s character and mine even off-screen. And what happened is that the actors, in true Method style, split into two distinct groups. You would have Maverick and Goose on one side and Slider, Hollywood, Wolfman and Iceman on the other. It was fun to play the conflict between our characters, but in reality I always thought of Tom as a friend and we always supported each other.“.

In short, apparently the rivalry between Maverick and Iceman was limited to the big screen and Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise used it simply as an acting exercise, thus helping to make what has become a great classic of cinema even more magical. world. And to think that, initially, Kilmer did not want to take part in the film: only the vision of director Tony Scott induced the actor to accept, and so the public had the opportunity to enjoy this duo in a franchise that is about to be revitalized. . In November, in fact, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the cult released in theaters 35 years ago, will arrive at the cinema.