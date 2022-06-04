Val Kilmer Dating History: Here’s Everything We Know About His Past Relationships

Val Kilmer He has dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood. Of Cher, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannahthe actor has had his fair share of high-profile romances.

So it’s hard to believe that he hasn’t had a significant relationship in the last two decades.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is that I feel alone part of every day,” the 62-year-old wrote in his 2020 memoir, I am your Huckleberry.

A new interest surrounds Kilmer and his private life now that he has made a spectacular return to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick in the midst of his recovery from throat cancer. Let’s take a closer look at some of Kilmer’s past relationships with a who’s who of Hollywood.

cher

Val Kilmer dated Cher in the early ’80s after they were introduced at his birthday party.

They would continue to date from 1982 to 1984, with Cher, who was 14 years older than him, having fond memories of their two years together.

“We became friends because we constantly laughed at the same things,” Cher, now 76, told People last year. “He stayed to sleep and it was just a friendship [al principio]. That took a long time. Well, I guess not for long.”

In the end, the couple broke up because they were just two powerful people, he said.

“We had incredible moments and then we endured some moments where they weren’t [de esa manera] because we were both alpha males”he told the publication. “We were both individuals, and neither of us was going to give that up.”

And that quest for independence got in the way. “What we would take from each other was more than I think I’ve ever had with any other man,” Cher added. “He would just go off and do his thing, and you just had to be prepared…he went from being madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other’s ability.”

Still, the exes remained friends throughout the years. When Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent a tracheotomy in 2014, it was Cher who helped him and invited him to stay in his guest house during his health crisis.

“One night I suddenly woke up vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene from The Godfather,” he wrote in his memoirs. “I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then I alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and came over.”

Kilmer says that although it was a terrifying ordeal, Cher managed to find a way to make him laugh by looking at the paramedic, who was “dead” handsome.

“Only in Hollywood, right?” Kilmer wrote. “Even though I was covered in blood, I looked at her and waggled my eyebrows like Groucho Marx. Hubba hubba. Cher was embarrassed to be arrested, but then she couldn’t help but laugh out loud at the audacity.”

In his memoir, Kilmer also said that he will always have a soft spot for Cher, and vice versa.

“Once Cher makes her way into your head and heart, she never leaves.”wrote. “To his true friends, his steadfast love and loyalty never die.”

Joanne Whalley



After meeting on the set of the action-adventure movie Willow from 1988, Kilmer and British actress Joanne Whalley they were married that same year.

They got married in New Mexico and went on their honeymoon to the actor’s island Marlon Brando in Tahiti. The couple would receive two children: Mercedes30, and her son Jack26, who followed in their parents’ footsteps and are now actors.

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and they separated after eight years. The split was messy, and the couple reportedly fought over custody and money amid their split. They officially divorced in 1998.

“My children should not have to live in borrowed houses or hotels”Whalley, now 60, said at the time. “Val is a huge superstar now; her family has become superfluous. We’ve become a millstone around her neck.”

Although it is believed that the exes no longer speak, Kilmer is very close to his children.

Cindy Crawford



According to reports, Kilmer dated Cindy Crawford, now 56, after the breakdown of his marriage to Joanne Whalley. The actor met the supermodel at the premiere of batmanforever in 1995.

“Oh God, I loved Cindy and kept loving her. I thought I might have died for her love because her delight was simply too much to bear. I would die of happiness.”he gushed in his memoirs.

The couple would continue to date for two years, finally breaking up in 1997.

In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, Kilmer reflected fondly on their romance.: “Did I go out with Cindy Crawford? Yeah, she’s really nice. Smart girl with a great sense of humor. She’s also a fantastic cook.”

Angelina Jolie



Kilmer and Angelina Jolie were romantically linked in 2004, when they worked together on the period drama Alexander, just before she met Brad Pitt.

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and have a V+J painted with a rainbow on the tail,” he wrote in his book. “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unattainable stardom and incredibly elegant maternal instinct.”

The actor said Jolie “rescued” him from himself and he is eternally grateful.

“I was rescued from a frozen hell of loneliness by another angel. Perhaps the most poignant and serious of all. Angelina”wrote. “When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say that she is like other women and other superstars, but only more.”

“More beautiful. Wiser. More tragic. More magical. More grounded. Is it worth it? Is it worth meeting people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little bit? Yes.”

Daryl Hannah



Of all the breakups in their relationship, Kilmer said his split from actress Daryl Hannah was the most difficult. The couple dated in 2001 after working together on the drama In God We Trust.

They were only together for a brief period before splitting, but it seems that Hannah, now 61, was the one who got away.

The actress married singer Neil Young in 2018 after four years of dating, a union that disappointed Kilmer.

“God knows I suffered a heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all”she wrote in her book, before criticizing her husband: “(Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you. now.).”