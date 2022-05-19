Val Kilmer returned to his iconic role in “Top Gun: Maverick” after recovering his voice thanks to artificial intelligence

Val Kilmer is present in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Val Kilmer He had to undergo a tracheotomy in 2015 after being diagnosed with throat cancer in an advanced stage. When he found out that the sequel to the film that made him famous in the 1980s was in pre-production, the actor did not hesitate and “begged” the producers of Top Gun: Maverick” to reprise his role. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, she managed to fulfill her dream of sharing a screen with Tom Cruisewho also played a key role in his big comeback.

The 62-year-old movie star, who rose to fame as Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in “Top Gun,” has confessed that “People find it hard to understand when you speak”, but insisted that it remains “exactly the same person”.

Blacklisted by Hollywood for being difficult to work with, Kilmer was forced to fight to win back his role in the sequel starring Tom Cruise. “It didn’t matter that the producers didn’t contact me. As the Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul: ‘I’m not too proud to beg.Kilmer shared in his memoir from last year, titled “I’m Your Huckleberry”.

Cruise spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his experience reprising his role alongside Kilmer. “I really worked really hard to get him to make the movie.” said. “The kind of talent that he has, and you see that scene, it’s very special, it’s very special,” she continued.

The producer of Top Gun, Jerry Bruckheimerhe told People last year that Cruise “really wanted” to Kilmer in the new film.

“He said, ‘We have to get Val, we have to get him back. We have to have him on film,’” Bruckheimer said. “Y he was the driving force. We all wanted it, but Tom was very adamant that if he was going to do another ‘Top Gun,’ Val had to be in it.”

Once the filming of “Top Gun: Maverick” began, Bruckheimer said that the reunion between Cruise and Kilmer was very exciting for the entire team.

The long-awaited film opens at the end of the month and promises to break the box office.

Tom Cruise will be reuniting with his “Top Gun” co-star Val Kilmer for the sequel to the 1986 film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” due out later this month.

“My voice, as I knew it, was taken from me. People around me struggle to understand me when I speak”, Kilmer himself says in a video through his social networks. “But despite all that, I still feel like I’m exactly the same person.”

Kilmer lost his voice due to severe treatments for throat cancer and, since going into remission, he is confident in pursuing several film projects.

To do this, he has the support of Sonantic, a British artificial intelligence (AI) company that has recreated the actor’s voice, with surprisingly realistic results.

The firm worked with Kilmer so that you can use your original voice both in artistic projects and in your everyday life. “I am grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I never imagined possible,” he said.

Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Tom “Iceman” Kazansky are back on the big screen

Last week, the UK-based startup unveiled software it developed in collaboration with the star of hits like “Batman Forever,” “El Santo” and “The Doors” to restore his voice.

The British company was able to digitally restore his voice. To do this, they created 40 different versions of Kilmer’s voice and a text-to-speech program that, according to them, can capture all the tones and nuances that the actor wants to give to his voice. According to Sonantic, the algorithms of this program They learn from what they hear.

In dialogue with the tabloid Daily Mailthe CTO and co-founder of Sonantic, John Flynn, recounted that Kilmer’s team approached his firm late last year when they were producing the Amazon Prime documentary, “Val.”released last August.

For the project, Sonantic assembled audio recordings of the actor from his films, which were “they cleaned” digitally to remove background noise.

The results left Val’s son, Jack, on the verge of tears.

“Kilmer may participate in film or television productions that require voice-overs or replacement dialogue that will be created by Sonantic’s easy-to-use software application,” he said. “He can license that audio to different productions and studios.”

“As human beings, the ability to communicate is at the core of our existence and the effects of throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me. The opportunity to tell my story, in a voice that feels authentic and familiar, is an incredibly special gift.”, stated Kilmer, whose career spans nearly four decades.

