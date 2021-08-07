Val Kilmer, sons talk about his health conditions and their bond

Val Kilmer has been battling throat cancer since 2015. In the documentary Val, distributed by Amazon Prime Video, he talks about his life and health conditions. In particular, during the preview of the documentary, it was his two sons, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, who updated the audience on the actor’s personal battle. .

Mercedes and Jack Kilmer represented their father, Val Kilmer, at the premiere of Val, a documentary distributed by Amazon Prime Video. The two intervened in the press meetings in place of the father due to the difficulties of communication and with the word that the actor has lived for years due to his illness. In an interview with ET, Mercedes Kilmer said her father is doing quite well, while Jack said: “My dad is present in spiritu, he is happy with the work done and the fact that many people came to see the preview of the documentary and got to know this side of him that few have talked about”.

Jack Kilmer also plays a prominent role in the documentary Val, since his narrative voice tells the audience some aspects of his father’s work that brought him into close contact with him. Val Kilmer’s son said: “There is a scene in the film where he walks into the studio and hugs me. This surprised both of us and really meant a lot to both of us.”.

This isn’t the first time Mercedes and Jack have represented their father at an official event. The two, for example, took part in the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival to present Val. In an interview with Deadline, Mercedes said: “Often the fact that our father was always shooting us was a sensational bore. Then, over time, I understood his will, his talent and the fact that he was a real filmmaker.”. Val will arrive on Amazon Prime Video starting from 6 August, will tell about Val Kilmer’s career and will witness his battle against cancer, which has stolen his voice but not his creativity.