Val Zod: found the writers of the new project on Superman by HBO Max

Darnell Metayer And Josh Peters they will write Val Zod, new adaptation of HBO Max produced by Michael B. Jordan. At the moment, second Deadline, Jordan will not play the lead role despite the increasingly insistent rumors.

Val Zod is another Kryptonian who hails from the same planet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, Krypton in fact. The African American hero, shortly before the destruction of the planet, finds refuge on Earth 2. Val Zod, in the comics, will fight a version of Superman he was brainwashed by Darkseid. However, it was later revealed to be a clone of the original Kal-El.

Metayer And Peters they have written for both TV and cinema. The two are currently working on the seventh film of Transformers, Rise of the Beasts, which will be released in theaters on June 24, 2022.

Val Zod it is only the latest of the projects A.D currently in development at HBO Max. Among the next titles we mention Black Canary from Misha Green, who would see Jurnee Smollett resume his role later Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn And Batgirl with Leslie Grace.

We will see soon Michael B. Jordan in the new film by Denzel Washington, A Journal For Jordan. The actor of Black Panther will return as Adonis Creed in Creed III.

Val Zod doesn’t have a release date yet.

