Valdaro: the name Adidas appears for the maxi-pole of logistics

According to rumors, the negotiations would be with the big European sportswear. An investment of several hundred million and five hundred jobs

MANTUA. Adidas would be the sportswear giant ready to open a logistics center of European interest in Valdaro. About ten days after the news anticipated by the Gazzetta on a new maxi logistic settlement for one of the largest groups of clothing and sporting goods in the world, rumors and rumors would converge on the international group of the three-bar logo based in Bavaria in Germany, which is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second in the world, Adidas.

Contacted