Valdepeñas will train Medicine students from Ciudad Real

The Integrated Care Management of Valdepeñas joins the training of future professionals, opening its doors to Medicine students. This is reflected in the teaching collaboration project with the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real, through which sixth-year students may choose to carry out training practices in various health centers and hospital services in the Valdepeñas area.

Archive image of a class at the Faculty of Medicine.

Professionals will be able to direct final degree projects

This collaborative project is also “a revulsive for professionals” who join teaching through internship tutoring in the healthcare environment and will be able to direct the Final Degree Projects of students who want to delve into each of the specialties that are added to the training project.

This has been explained by the manager of the area, Damián Aranda, who has held a meeting with the doctors and those responsible for the health services and centers that will receive interns, in which the Dean of Medicine in Ciudad Real, Inmaculada Ballesteros, has participated. .

This teaching collaboration project with the Ciudad Real Faculty of Medicine “will allow us to continue strengthening the clinical and health training of medical students and marks a new milestone for the Valdepeñas Integrated Care Management, one more step to grow and generate knowledge in the training of future professionals in the medical area”, stressed Aranda.

The objective of this collaboration has a double aspect, on the one hand “to go hand in hand with the University of Castilla-La Mancha to generate knowledge and contribute to training future generations of professionals” and secondly, the manager of the area has underlined, “that the specialists of our health centers and hospital lead this exponential leap towards teaching in the area”.

Services and centers that will receive students

Sixth-year Medicine students who choose the Valdepeñas area to complete their training period will have specialized tutors in the areas of Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Emergencies, Neurology, General Surgery and Digestive System, Anesthesiology, Pediatrics and Otorhinolaryngology , as well as Laboratory services, both for Clinical Analysis and Microbiology, Hematology and the Home Palliative Care Unit.

Likewise, special attention is paid to the training of students in health centers with the aim of “awakening new vocations in Family and Community Medicine”. At this level of care, the Valdepeñas I and II health centers will be incorporated into teaching, both including the possibility of Pediatrics in Primary Care, and the health centers of Moral de Calatrava, Albaladejo, Villanueva de los Infantes and Santa Cruz de Mudela, in the rural area.