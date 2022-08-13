Valdez Albizu’s performance underpins Abinader’s management

With good forecasts for the behavior of the economy this year and the next, which will be the eve of the 2024 elections, President Abinader will reach his second year on Tuesday, and it is expected that he will be re-elected later.

Something that the president did in the line that the economy is going in the right direction was appoint Héctor Valdez Albizu on Thursday to continue in the Government of the Central Bank, a position he holds without interruption in the last governments.

Valdez Albizu has given President Abinader a hand. Although formally non-partisan, his management of the institution that cares for the country’s peso and monetary performance has allowed him to transmit optimism and steer stability.

Abinader paid Governor Valdez the days that went by without issuing the reconfirmation decree, which he did that time in September, leaving the impression that he could designate another person, which did not happen.

In decreeing his reconfirmation, the president not only recognized the capacity, experience, and honesty of the governor, but also that in his considerations he did not find any other who could currently occupy the high position.

One name that came to his desk for weighting was that of the economist Alejandro Fernández W., but he was shelved. that official fell into the public pillory when denounced that the salary had been increased from RD$999,970 to RD$1,145,184.

Economist by profession and practice, Abinader and Valdez Albizu have done quite a bit of chemistry. As a statesman, the Governor of the Central Bank has served under the governments of Balaguer, Fernández and Medina, in good times, without bank failures.

Valdez Albizu is a kind of work machine in his work. The Central Bank is the country’s institution that most promptly and confidently carries out investigations and reports that are published in the media. The BC never has to clarify because everything is read and analyzed by its economists.

Abinader’s achievements

President Abinader will review many of the achievements of his regime about to turn two years old during a speech scheduled pronounce in Santiagowhere this year he will lead the celebrations of the Restoration of the Republic.

Yesterday approved that Edward Stara city councilor and allied political leader will remain in charge of the Senate despite criticism from those who wanted a rotation after two years.

Estrella, an old cazurro, moved away from the spotlight and worked his case in silence.

To have taken power two years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abinader could be considered a successful president. Two years later, the incidence of the pandemic is lower and the country has regained strength and the economy and tourism are stable.

Shortly after taking office, the president ordered a series of measures to counteract the damage that the pandemic would cause the country, imported vaccines from places as distant as China and coordinated the immunization program with Public Health.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the government ordered fuel subsidies, which represented a saving of RD$18.968 million so far in 2022. This silenced public criticism against the increases available to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Because the pandemic constrained the purchasing power of the most humble Dominicans, the government established several programs that offered a monthly payment and distribution of raw and cooked food for the needy population.

Due to the management of the economy by December 2021, some international rating agencies such as Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings improved the country’s outlook from negative to stable. RD$32,378.3 million were made available for the payment of social programs.

The Presidency launched the National Plan for Happy Housing, which has 97 projects under way, of which 49 are in Santo Domingo, 19 in the South region, 16 in the North, 11 in the East and 2 in the National District. These are 28,131 low-cost and subsidized homes.

Tourism and remittances?

The tourism of foreign visitors has grown enormously according to the reports of the Central Bank and the ministry of the branch. Governor Valdez Albizu said that tourism leads the growth of the economy since it contributed 34.3% to growth in the first semester.

The BC reported last Thursday that remittances exceeded US$5.6 billion in the first seven months of the yearan amount that exceeds by US$1,572.0 million the remittances received in the first seven months of 2019, prior to public assistance schemes in the United States.

The BC adds that in the month of July 2022 remittances totaled US$808.6 million, a figure that reaffirms the establishment of a new level of monthly remittance flows of around US$800.0 million, for which a significant increase is observed compared to period 2015-2019, which was US$533.1 million.

In the domestic politics of the country itself, Abinader keeps supporters and especially opponents in suspense as to whether he will run in the 2024 elections. In the selection of the directives of the chambers of senators and deputies, he preferred that deputy Pacheco and senator Estrella remain in their presidencies.

If it were thought that this is a sign that “good things cannot be changed”, Abinader would also think that Estrella and Pacheco would apply reciprocity. The candidates, especially for the powerful senatorial presidency, as are those of his ranks, will welcome the party leader’s decision with a grain of salt.

Abinader could give signs about his purpose with a view to re-election. An opportunity like the one next Tuesday will not present itself to you until February 27, 2023although to date, when the chambers meet jointly, the Constitution establishes that the purpose is to receive their reports.

Only in the speculations made by the ruler could it be unraveled with what interest he wanted to announce his re-election proposals now. The opponents do not believe that they will be more worried if he makes the announcement soon, since if they are sure of something, it is that he will exercise the constitutional authorization for four more years.