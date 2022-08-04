Valdir Segato | The ‘Brazilian Hulk’ died at the age of 55: the famous bodybuilder who injected himself with oil to make his muscles grow | Syntherol | Synthol | Brazil | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

the bodybuilder Brazilian Valdir Segato, whose photos of his impressive physique became popular on social media, has died in recent days. He had just turned 55 years old.

The man was known as the Brazilian ‘Hulk’ or ‘Popeye’, as he had the muscles on his arms, deformed back and chest. To get that big size, he was using a substance about which the specialists had already warned him.

According to relatives reported to local media, the man felt unwell during his birthday last week. That day, she went to the emergency services of a health center, where he died.

Some years ago, segato He became popular for his physique. Having huge biceps and pecs he became known as ‘Hulk’ or ‘Popeye’. This was achieved by using a substance known as Synthol.

“The syntholor also called Syntherolis a mixture of oil (85%, medium chain triglycerides or MCT), lidocaine (7.5%, local anesthetic) and benzyl alcohol (7.5%) that is injected directly into the muscle”, Doctor César Kálazich, specialist in sports medicine at the MEDS Clinic, in Chile, told BBC Mundo in 2018.

The doctor explained that this substance acts as an implant that causes an immediate volume increase in the muscle. However, its use involves several health risks.

As he told the BBC, the Brazilian began to inject a substance similar to Synthol because, despite following a training routine at the gym, he couldn’t make his muscles grow.

“There were many and I was very skinny”, he told the news outlet in 2018. He added: “When I saw the other people who were so strong, I wanted to be like them.”

Although she said she felt a little scared, she began to enjoy the attention her body received. On medical recommendation, Segato had to stop using the substance. Nevertheless, Later, he continued to use it.

He had already been warned, furthermore, that if he continued to inject the substance into his body, he ran the risk of having a limb amputated.

In 2019, the British tabloid Daily Mail also did an article on the case of segato. At that time, the Brazilian commented that It was inspired by the physique of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the character of ‘Hulk’.

Years before, the man commented that he was very thin when he was young. Furthermore, he said that had a drug addiction problem which made him lose even more weight. For that reason he joined a gym; there they offered him Synthol.

What are the risks?

The doctor consulted by BBC Mundo listed a series of problems that can appear due to the improper use of substances with a composition similar to Synthol, among which cases of chronic pain stand out -documented in scientific literature.

Added to this is the appearance of “muscle fibrosis (muscle degeneration that causes replacement of muscle tissue by scar tissue) or the formation of an oleoma, which is the tumor encapsulation of the oil with muscle deformity and potential irreversible damage to it.

By using the substance it can also happen that infections and abscesses arise in the areas where the injection is made. This can lead to surgeries or even amputation Of the members.

Finally, the doctor added that a scenario in which “although it has not been described with Synthol, there is a risk of fat embolisms in the lungs or brain (transport of a large amount of oil through a venous or arterial blood vessel , respectively), which can lead to severe pulmonary or cerebral compromise, even death”.

The expert’s recommendation is to increase muscles naturally –through exercise – and not using substances that can cause health risks.

Valdir Segato was originally from Ribeirao Preto, in São Paulo. He worked as a builder.