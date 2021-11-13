Valencia, Free Practice 3: Aleix and Aprilia at the top, Rossi in Q2!

The third free practice session of the Valencian Community Grand Prix was one of surprises: the first is the rebirth of Aprilia, with Aleix Espargaro who was able to place a great paw, taking the RS-GP to the top of the standings with the best time of the weekend in 1’30 “529.

The biggest, however, is Valentino Rossi’s direct access to Q2 in the last race of his career. The “Doctor” found the right hook, taking advantage of Pecco Bagnaia’s wake, and set an excellent tenth time, paying less than three tenths from the best time and earning the certainty of the first four rows on the grid.

For the Espargaro family, however, it was not a smooth session, because unfortunately Pol’s terrible crash at Turn 13 must also be recorded: the Honda rider lost the rear of his RC213V on the long fast curve of Ricardo Tormo. After a first attempt at control he was thrown into the air and the impact on the ground was very violent, in fact at the moment he is at the Medical Center for investigations, because he has remedied a bad blow to the chest.

Going back to the rankings, the Ducatis have been confirmed to be particularly at ease on a track that is historically unfriendly, because there are three Desmosedici GPs in the top five. After yesterday’s best time, Miller lost the top by just 18 thousandths. Then fourth is Bagnaia at 123 thousandths and fifth Jorge Martin at 185.

Among the surprises of the morning, but up to a certain point, there is also Franco Morbidelli, who finally seems to have found the feeling with the Yamaha 2022. The former world champion had been fast on pace yesterday too, but then he didn’t have made the time attack, preferring to work with used tires. The flying lap went very well this morning, with the third fastest time at 85 thousandths.

The world champion Fabio Quartararo continues to work hard. The Frenchman fails to be incisive as in the rest of the season and is ninth, even if it must be said that his gap is just 262 thousandths. Also because we are talking about a shift in which between the first and the last there was less than a second, so the values ​​were really tight.

Several riders entered “El Diablo”, starting with Joan Mir, sixth with his Suzuki, ahead of Takaaki Nakagami who, also thanks to the Espargaro accident, was the only Honda rider to hit Q2 . Eighth then we find Johann Zarco, who apparently also accused a problem with the engine of his Ducati Pramac, as he returned to the pits with an exhaust that smoked quite conspicuously.

The difficult period continues also for KTM, which has not managed to put even a RC16 in the top 10. The best is that of Brad Binder, 12th, who actually missed the tenth position by only 68 thousandths. He is then followed by Iker Lecuona, protagonist in the final of a crash without consequences at turn 2.

As for the other Italian riders, Luca Marini occupies the 14th position, with Danilo Petrucci just behind in 16th. Too bad for Andrea Dovizioso’s big step back, who yesterday was the best Yamaha rider and instead found himself 18th today, albeit at eight tenths. Enea Bastianini was also bad, 20th. For him, the race for Rookie of the Year becomes more complicated, as his rival Martin remains one of the fastest.