Valencia vs. Barcelona (1-4): Summary | The Barça silences Mestalla



Valencia / 20.02.2022





Barcelona continues to rise in LaLiga of Spain and this Sunday he added his eighth game without defeat and his fifth victory in the last two months, with which he is in fourth place in the standings with 42 units

The box led by Xavi got into Mestalla and with authority it was imposed 4-1 Valenciaa team that, in contrast, does not lift and has not managed to win in the local tournament since December 20 of last year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He was the protagonist of this game with a brace before the end of the first half. Frankie de Jong he cooperated with the victory by scoring one of the four goals, before they went into the break.

In the complementary part Valencia gave symptoms of improvement and at minute 52 Carlos Soler it got closer to the hosts, however, and although it looked like there might be a reaction, the visitors delivered a resounding blow to seal victory.

pedri was in charge of scoring the fourth and last goal of the game, with which the Barcelona He added his 12th win of the 2021-2022 season, with which he reached 42 units, ranking fourth in the standings.

And although it is still far from the Real Madridpointer of The league with 57 points, it is clear the awakening that the Blaugrana team has had in the local competition, and after the change of helmsman with the arrival of Xavi last November.