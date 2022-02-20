Valencia vs. Barcelona – Match Report – February 20, 2022

(Jordi Blanco, correspondent) — Barcelona recovered sensations, wildly, at Mestalla, where they unceremoniously crushed a Valencia as unlucky as they were devoted 1-4, who had just two goals annulled in the first half and who doubled the knee before the excellent offensive presence of a rival in which Aubameyang made his brilliant debut (two goals, the first superb), who had not scored four goals since the first day of the League and who had not done so far from the Camp Nou from a 1 -6 in San Sebastian in March 2021.

Valencia wanted but could not face the solvency of a Barça that, knowing how to suffer at the beginning, also knew how to play with experience with the score in favor, which grew when the rival pressed and hardly ever lost concentration in defense, beyond Carlos’ goal Soler, and resolved with indisputable superiority what was ventured as a highly demanding exam.

The two starting teams were intense, with very high pressure and without giving any ball up for lost, the first twenty minutes were a constant fight from which Barça ended up taking better advantage thanks to an excellent deep pass by Jordi Alba that Aubameyang converted into a superb goal, controlling on the run, driving elegantly into the area and scoring with a magnificent shot from high, impossible for Mamardashvili to respond.

From that goal, 23 minutes, Xavi’s team grew to the same extent that a Valencia fell in morale, unable to become strong in the center of the field and overcome by the demands of a game that took the comfortably measured by the rival, who after the first hit made a lunge just after half an hour through Frenkie de Jong, who finished off a great assist from Dembélé, first-class and after a deep pass from, again, Jordi Alba. .

Delivered to fate the local public, incredulous at the collapse of their team that had already been dragging a terrible streak since the end of 2021 with just two draws in six days, the calm with which Barça reached the break was simply overwhelming, favored by the 0-3, scored at will by an Aubameyang who showed his intelligence by starting the play outside the area and sneaking in at the final moment between the two central defenders, as clueless as they were innocent.

SCARE WITHOUT MORE

Destroyed but not delivered, Valencia wanted to enter the second half with more vigor, perhaps understanding that it was not as dead as the result implied after two goals by Carlos Soler were disallowed in the first half, one outside of game and another to come after the ball had gone out of bounds.

Protested… But both were justly annulled, both should have served Bordalás to encourage his men not to lower their arms and remember that Celta was already capable in his day, before Xavi’s arrival, of turning a 0-3 into 3-3 against Barca. And perhaps Valencia could think of achieving it when at 52 minutes he left Mingueza portrayed, always Carlos Soler, to close the gap and restore that hope.

The mood lasted just eleven minutes for the local team. Pedri replaced Frenkie de Jong and with no time to take the measure of the game, he invented a shell as unexpected as it was colossal from outside the area to, shortly after the hour of play, score the 1-4, brushing the ball on the back of Aubameyang, and break the Valencia dream.

The lunge was suspected, and confirmed shortly after, definitive in favor of a Barça that maintained the level of concentration, refreshed itself with the changes and reached the end of the match with all the comfort to take three points that it knew were transcendental before starting and brilliant when finished.