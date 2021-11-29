Valene Pena and Jaylan Banks reveal their first taste of a newborn

Instagram

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her boyfriend both took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Emma Sang Pina.

Valen Pinna She is now officially the mother of four children. Former Bravo star and girlfriend Jaylan Banks welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emma Sang Bina. Both mom and dad shared the news via Instagram.

On his social page of the previous Saturday 27 NovemberReal Atlanta HousewivesThe star revealed that she gave birth to a “perfect and healthy” baby girl on November 26th.

In the photo, the baby’s hand is shown holding the finger of a man whose father is probably Gillan. The father shared a similar photo for the first time on his Instagram page and wrote in the caption: “Emma Sang Pina 11-26-2021”.

Speaking with E! News after the baby was born, Gillan’s girlfriend poured out. “Fallen did a great job,” he said. “She is literally a superwoman”. “Emma is beautiful and healthy,” she added of her daughter.

Emma joins her three older brothers from Valen’s previous relationships. Prior to their Jaylan engagement, the reality star was married to Simon Gobadia from 2019 until they decided to split up in April 2021. They don’t have a child together.

Fallen and Gillan announced they were expecting their first child together in August. “We’re adding another kid to the crazy group,” Valen said at the time, noting that Gillan had already been close to her three children. “You are a good-looking dad.”

Meanwhile, Gillan said of the paternity: “I’m as ready as possible. I’ve always wanted to have some sort of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the guys what I’ve never received. ..I’m ready to start the new adventure with you. ”