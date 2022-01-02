Valentina Autiero, do you remember her long black hair? Here today is quite another

Surely you will all remember the protagonist of Men and Women Valentina Autiero, Roman lady of the famous dating show of Canale Cinque. After some time from the experience of Maria De Filippi’s program her appearance has changed completely. Here’s how it is today.

Remember Valentina Autiero, the brunette protagonist of the Over throne of Men and women? After the dating show experience is totally different, it looks like someone else. Here is how it is now, you will surely find it hard to recognize it.

Valentina Autiero, here’s how she became after Men and Women

Valentina Autiero was one of the female protagonists of the Over throne of Men and women. In the program she made herself known thanks to her gentle ways of doing a sweet but decisive woman. Her look, too, was always of character. With her long raven-black hair and two very intense blue eyes she had made the knight invaghire German.

Valentina seemed to like Germano very much. To such an extent that she decided to choose him to exit the program with him and try to start a full-fledged relationship, unaffected by the game and the cameras.

Germano, however, did not seem involved as much as she and so did Autiero she decided it was better for her to go out alone, eventually waiting for him, if he had heard her, he would then take a more decisive step towards her, once out of the program. Indeed, after a short time the couple embarked on one relationship, which however did not last long. Some time has passed since then and Valentina has returned to her life, while her appearance has changed.

Apparently in fact, away from the cameras of the Canale Cinque TV studios, the lady has undergone a total transformation and it really looks like another. Let’s see how it is today.

The incredible transformation

Valentina has changed her look and above all her hairstyling. Apparently, the former lady has abandoned her historic jet black and now wears a beautiful hair of a sweet brown shade, with honey-colored reflections. On the occasion of her birthday, the protagonist of Men and Women published one click which portrays her with an orange turtleneck and a caption that reads:

READ ALSO—> Roberta Di Padua, how it became after the Throne Over | Unrecognizable as well

READ ALSO —-> Aurora Tropea, what happened to her after the ‘expulsion’ from the throne over: she deserved better

“I am definitely an imperfect woman, perhaps with more defects than many others .. I am stubborn, impulsive, complicated but I don’t pretend feelings I don’t have and I don’t disguise myself to please everyone”. Beyond these personal considerations, it must be said that although she has changed in her look since she participated in Men and Women, she was and still is a beautiful woman. Sweet look, deep eyes and a bright smile. Who knows if we’ll ever see her again at the Canale Cinque dating show!