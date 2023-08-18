Valentina Castro, the 18-year-old Colombian who used to braid in Tumaco and parades on the Louis Vuitton catwalk today

image Source, nefer model caption, According to Valentina, what attracted the talent scouts of her agency the most was her face.

Author, Santiago Venegas Maldonado

Role, bbc news world

2 hours

Just a year ago, Valentina Castro, a resident of the Ciudadella neighborhood of the Colombian coastal city of Tumaco, knew Rojas as a girl with a talent for braiding her Afro hair.

In addition, her height of five feet and 75 centimeters attracted attention at some fashion shows and beauty pageants at her school and in her neighborhood.

But no one could have imagined that at the age of just 18… Valentina was going to parade for the luxury brand that sells the most in the world,

Louis Vuitton is a well-known but remote brand for the vast majority of Tumakinos. That firm’s only store in Colombia is in Bogotá, more than a thousand kilometers from Valentina’s home. Its products are accessible to a small section.

Before an Instagram message from a talent scout for a Dominican modeling agency changed her life, Valentina charges between US$4 to US$12 for hairstyling in her neighborhood, He did them at home and at home.

She now parades in dresses worth thousands of dollars at iconic locations such as the Musée d’Orsay in Paris or the Italian island of Isola Bella in Lake Maggiore.

,One of the things I admire most about other models, and about myself as well, is how easy it is to make, because it isn’t., It can be very cold, it can be very hot, your feet can hurt, but you go out like nothing happened”, Valentina, now an international model, tells BBC Mundo.

After traveling around Europe for several months, he returned to Tumako and is in his final year of high school, virtually studying English at a school near his home.

He lives with his mother, who sells products by catalogue, and his sisters. His father is a fisherman.

image Source, nefer model caption, Valentina attends a night school near her home in Tumaco.

her life before modeling

Tumaco, where Valentina was born and raised, is a small town on Colombia’s Pacific coast near the border with Ecuador. Its population is a little over 250 thousand. 4 out of 5 are Afro-Colombian.

This is a corner of Colombia where the harshest aspects of the country’s reality are exposed: poverty and violence.

According to the last census, More than half of Tumaco’s residents live below the multidimensional poverty line., 3 out of 10 basic needs are not met.

however, Valentina describes her as “peaceful”.

“Even though we don’t have all the resources and the roads aren’t paved, we’re all very united,” he says, describing his neighborhood.

“From Tumaco, I really like the beach and the sunsets, the food, many things.”

Peak is not a unique thing in her life.

She says, getting hair done with her sister is one of her favorite childhood memories.

“I am simple in my clothes, but not in my hair. i really like my hair i like changing my hair looks likeI still don’t like keeping my hair”, Valentina explained to me.

It was precisely through the account in which she shared the hairstyle that she was approached by Sebastian Bedoya, a talent scout from Nefer Models Agency.

an unexpected message

Bedoya is dedicated to finding models in Colombia that match a certain height and a particular facial profile (similar to the Egyptian queen Nefertiti).

In November, he found Valentina on social media and sent her a message asking if she would like to become a model.

“I didn’t have many followers, but they loved the pictures and poses I posted. I copied many photos of other models posing. i took the pictures myself With front camera”, says Valentina.

With great skepticism, she told him that she was interested.

But when he told his mother about the messages, she too was immediately suspicious. “Nobody Thought It Was True”Reveals Valentina.

The ghosts of women who were promised work abroad and eventually trafficked haunt Valentina’s fantasy of pursuing a modeling career.

The disbelief persisted for several weeks, but Valentina’s persistence was such that her mother agreed to talk to Bedoya and then Nileni Dipton, a famous ex-beauty queen and Dominican businesswoman who runs Nefer Models.

He arranged for Valentina and her mother to travel to Santo Domingo to launch a young woman from Tumaco’s career on the catwalk, not even knowing that the giant French brand Louis Vuitton was on the scene.

“We were a little cool until we got there”Says Valentina.

image Source, Courtesy of Valentina caption, Valentina in the model book for the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show in Seoul.

180 degree turn

in that moment, Valentina took on the difficult task of learning how to become an international model in just a few weeks.

“It was a huge change. The food was very different. I had to eat healthy food. It was really hard for me. I started exercising, running, training and drinking lots of water. From the first day I arrived, I could not find any rest.

Before that trip, the first time she left Colombia, Valentina had never worn heels.

The change in his habits came so suddenly that it affected him only.

A few months later, on a flight from Italy to England, Valentina felt short of breath.

“I went on a very strict diet which took a toll on me. He was troubling me. I fainted on the plane and had to go to the hospital,” he says. “I have never been ill like this. I was getting malnourished.”

According to her words, the doctor recommended that she “eat not very healthy.”

“I have a habit of eating a lot. Since then I have been eating my normal food”, says Castro.

image Source, Courtesy of Valentina caption, Valentina walks the catwalk for Louis Vuitton in Seoul

their walk down the catwalk

Not even four months had passed since the first exchange of messages that Valentina received the news His debut will be at the autumn-winter show of Louis Vuitton During Fashion Week in Paris last March.

“I was very confident about myself, I felt very happy, very satisfied,” she says.

Now that she knows the modeling world better, she says she’s heard stories from many models who are excited they’re going to walk for big brands, but don’t make it at the last minute.

The moment to parade at the famous Musée d’Orsay has arrived Valentina was the second to emerge with her hair in a bun and a black jacket.Which was one of the centerpieces of the collection.

Valentina describes the catwalk as a battle against her mind.

“There was one time when I was going up a ladder, I stepped on the edge of a ladder and almost fell. I started getting worried and my mind told me that I was about to fall, but I continued”.

magazine the trend The collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, has been called “the epitome of French elegance”.

The guest list included superstars like Zendaya and Jaden Smith.

“Yes, I have met celebrities, but the problem is that I cannot remember the names. They have some weird names. I am not a person who is a fan of anyone. They ask me for photos”, he says and laughs.

Of her relationship with the other models, she says: “She smiled a lot and tried to engage me, even though she didn’t understand them. If they laughed, I laughed, even though I didn’t understand what they were talking about.

“I also met other Latina models, but I felt left out. It hurt a bit,” he says.

After the show, she was chosen to shoot promotional photos and videos for the collection.

Valentina has continued to work exclusively for Louis Vuitton ever since., In April he paraded in South Korea and in May in Italy.

About his show in Seoul, he says, “When I was about to go out, the music changed. And my clothes were flying and everything looked lovely. I felt like a superhero.”

image Source, Courtesy of Valentina caption, Valentina walks the catwalk at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show in Isola Bella, Italy.

his return to tumaco

Valentina has spent almost all of 2023 outside Colombia. He returned less than a month ago to finish school.

according to him, going back was almost an impossible missionBecause whenever the date of their flight got closer, new photo sessions and campaigns abroad would appear.

“At the moment I feel good because I am resting at home, I feel happy.”

Since she returned, dozens of youths have approached her as they dream of following in her footsteps.

“There are many girls who want to be models, but I don’t like selling my dream to them.”

still, Valentina has already agreed with her agency Nefer Models to cast new models in Tumaco, And she’s helping some young women prepare for the opportunity she sees as potential.

In addition, she will travel to her agency’s headquarters in the Dominican Republic again in September and hopes to continue being an exclusive model for Louis Vuitton, although she does not currently have a long-term contract with the brand.

Besides, Valentina’s dream is to become a hairdresser and become a hairdresser, And she never misses a chance to talk about her hair.

She says that after years of chemical straightening, she and the women in her family are starting to wear their African hair back.

“I think it looks so beautiful and you can do so much more with your afro than with straight hair. I think it looks lovely.’ And it is also what represents us”, just as she now represents Tumaco on the world’s glamorous catwalks.

image Source, nefer model caption, Valentina’s dream is to have her own hairdresser