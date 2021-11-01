Valentina Ferragni dressed up for the Halloween party. But looking at the photo, did you understand what or who she dressed for?

Valentina Ferragni, sister of the more famous Chiara, has decided to share with her fans the costume chosen for the Halloween party. Yesterday, in fact, she showed how she dressed, receiving lots of compliments for how similar she was to the original character. Today, however, it has destabilized those who follow it.

She decided to follow in the footsteps of her older sister a bit by being an influencer and working with social media. She has quite a following too, she has 4 million followers, and she is always very active for them. There is never a shortage of compliments from well-known personalities under her photos such as her sisters and her influencer colleagues and there is always a flood of compliments from users and her most avid fans.

So, below, you will find the idea she had for Halloween 2021 and then how she managed it with little to really destabilize everyone. It is not so easy to understand what or who she is disguised as.

Valentina Ferragni dresses for Halloween, do you understand from what?

If you look at the photo, who comes to mind? Who is Valentina disguised as? No, it’s not Katy Perry. Impactfully, with that black wig and her blue eyes, she really looked like the international pop star, so much so that she herself wrote it in the caption putting everyone in doubt.

She actually didn’t want to dress up as Katy Perry. Her most loyal fans know perfectly well that on the evening of October 31st she posted a video in which she does the Pulp Fiction ballet and interprets Mia Wallace with an equally similar Vincent Vega.

However, if no one had doubts last night, the first floor a little while ago destabilized everyone. She too smiled at it and played with it. Maybe they pointed it out to him in more than one that she looks a lot like Katy Perry. Not bad, she for all her fans it is always beautiful.