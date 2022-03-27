Valentina Ferragni on Instagram, health problems: “Broken coccyx”



Still health problems for Valentina Ferragni who, through a story on Instagram, explained to followers that he had discovered, thanks to in-depth examinations, of broken her tailbone. Those who have been through it know well how painful and debilitating such a condition is and Valentina in a nutshell tried to explain this by emphasizing, once again, how important it is to pay attention to the signals that our body sends and that we must always listen.

Valentina Ferragni, broken coccyx after a bad fall

In the story shared on her Instagram profile, Valentina Ferragni he explained how things went. As the followers who follow her with affection will know, a few weeks ago the influencer enchanted everyone with dream images and videos that immortalized her in a beautiful holiday in the snow. For the occasion, Valentina also showed off a swimsuit like a real mermaid at high altitude and, as a good mountain lover, she had jumped at the ball to do some downhill skiing.

And it is likely that the crime happened in this context. Valentina slipped and fell on her back, feeling the moment of a bad blow which, however, she did not worry too much. A mistake that caused her weeks of intense pain and difficulty that, one month after the accident, set off an alarm bell in the influencer.

“I felt a very sharp pain especially when I coughed, laughed or sneezed – wrote Valentina on Instagram -; pain when I sat for a long time, pain when I walked a little etc. But I continued to do everything as before thinking it was just the “blow” (the day after I fell I walked 15 km in the mountains, two days later I left for New York to do the interview and the cover of the New York Times), then I went to fashion weeks, Milan / Paris, twice in Arezzo etc. I realized I have a very high pain threshold to stay a month without painkillers e without worrying too much about the evil. Only a month after the crash I thought that something was wrong and in fact: BROKEN ”.

In the photo she showed the corset that she will have to wear for another three weeks, 21 days in which she will have to rest as much as possible but above all without trying too hard. Gym workouts bannedpole dance will have to wait!

Valentina Ferragni, health and prevention are her mantra

If we had to list two themes dear to the beautiful Valentina Ferragni, we could only think about health and the importance of prevention. Just a few days ago, the influencer had shared another post on Instagram explaining that he had discovered the presence of many breast fibroids. Which would never have happened if she didn’t undergo every six months (as recommended by doctors to all women) regular breast checks and ultrasoundsthe only way to really prevent and avert any danger.

“It is important to get checked as soon as something seems strange – he wrote, speaking of fibroids -. And above all, let yourself be checked even if you are young. Prevention saves lives“. An important message, indeed very important, that brings us back to her when she told of having escaped a circular-based carcinoma, a localized malignant tumor that initially it looked like only a small pimple on his foreheador when he decided to talk to everyone about the condition he has been suffering from for some time, insulin resistance.

We always hear about influencers and people loved by the public, with a great influence on it. And it is positive that many of them, just like Valentina Ferragni, use their visibility to raise awareness of such important issues. Good examples to follow.