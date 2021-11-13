World

Valentina Ferragni, on social networks the story of the facial operation

Valentina turned to the followers: “The doctor removed it with an electric scalpel because this part of the skin will be analyzed to understand what it is. I’ll let you know!”. “Now I have 3 stitches and a patch for a week! Needless to say, I was very worried about the problem, about the surgery (luckily the first in my life), about the scar on my forehead but in the end the most important thing is the health, ”he wrote while sharing the post-op images.

Then appealing to prevention, he wanted to warn fans: “So don’t hesitate to go to the doctor if you feel that something is changing, if your skin has a problem, if you are not feeling well … health is the thing. most important of all. And remember, every scar is a battle we have won. “

Later he updated the followers from home and in his Stories he published a photo of him in bed with ice on his forehead: “Ice and go. Until next Saturday I will have the points, I will always have to sleep on my stomach and I will not be able to wash my hair alone, otherwise everything will proceed normally “.

