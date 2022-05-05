Valentina Ferragni updates followers on her (new) health problems

Always smiling and positive, Valentina Ferragni she is not very lucky on the health front. A few hours ago the blonde influencer and jewelry designer let his followers know that he must return to the hospital soon. The reason? As Valentina herself explains in an Instagram story, “unfortunately I discovered that all the tests I had done last year (in which I was” diagnosed “with insulin resistance) they are flawed and practically null (I will not go into detail because it is a very long and not very beautiful theme). So now, after a year, I will redo all the exams from scratch and we hope to have nothing ».

Exactly one year ago Chiara Ferragni’s younger sister had told via social media of suffering from insulin resistancemetabolic syndrome notoriously difficult to diagnose which, if not treated and taken in time, can lead to diabetic disease.

But there is good news for Valentina Ferragni. If you remember well, last fall the 29-year-old influencer did urgently remove what turned out to be skin cancerpresent in the center of the forehead for several months.

In another story of the last hours Valentina Ferragni thanked the medical team for promptly recommending her for the best. «Today I went to see the scar on my forehead almost 6 months after the operation. The constancy in taking care of it every evening with the cream and the patch, always putting the protective cream 50 all over my face and not exposing myself to the sun (always with the hat) he made sure that it is practically invisible now “, he wrote showing his face in a selfie in the very first place floor. The scar is not even visible.

