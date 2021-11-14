Valentina Ferragni was operated on: “I’m waiting for the outcome of the biopsy”

“This morning I removed the ‘thing’ that I had had on my forehead for more or less a year. It started as a pimple under the skin but changed over the course of the year for the worse, it began to ulcerate and was getting worse “: thus begins the story that Valentina Ferragni has entrusted to an Instagram post, accompanying the photos showing her with a band-aid on the forehead. Chiara’s sister, influencer followed by 4 million followers, explained that she had undergone an intervention necessary to investigate the nature of a health problem. “Right now we don’t know what it really is: it could be a simple cyst or, at worst, a basal cell carcinoma (non-super aggressive MA malignancy). The doctor removed it with an electric scalpel because this part of the skin will be analyzed to understand what it is, ”writes Valentina who was placed three stitches after an operation that worried her very much.

“Now I have 3 stitches and a bandage for a week! Needless to say, I was very worried about the problem, about the surgery (luckily it was the first in my life), about the scar on my forehead but in the end the most important thing is health ”, she added. The promise now is to update everyone on the exam results as soon as they know it. Finally, Valentina Ferragni launched a message on the importance of prevention: “Do not hesitate to go to the doctor if you feel that something is changing, if your skin has a problem, if you are not feeling well … health is the most important thing in absolute. And remember, every scar is a battle we have won ”.

Valentina Ferragni talks about the operation

Through the Instagram Stories, Valentina then reiterated the expectation for the outcome of the biopsy that will clarify the problem and thanked the doctors who were close to her. “I was very upset as it was the first operation of my life and they were super nice and reassuring”, she continued: “I was afraid of having something” bad “and the longer it was there the more the situation could get worse or otherwise never improve. Also I was anxious about the scar that I might have (because they removed a nice piece of skin) but health is the first thing, so even if there will be a big scar, even if it should be ugly, visible, all this is for my health and it is essential “.

“I will let you know what will come out of the histological” wrote Valentina again, who received numerous messages of wishes for a speedy recovery and affection from the followers. Among them was her sister Chiara who left three hearts, a symbol of her closeness, to the story of her Vale.

It is not the first time that Valentina Ferragni confides her health problems. The influencer has already explained that she suffers from insulin resistance, a disease that arrived following some clinical analyzes she had undergone last April: “There are days when I don’t see improvements in my body and my problem, the insulin resistance makes itself felt, I am so proud of myself and how I am progressing every day in small steps, even if they are small and may be insignificant, I am always forward and never backwards ”, her thought.