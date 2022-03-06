Valentina Ferrer, partner of J Balvin, also came out in defense of the father of her son

Photo © 2022 Best Image/The Grosby Group J. Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer arrive at the Kenzo Men’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Galerie Vivienne as part of Paris Fashion Week, France, on January 23, 2022

After the controversy unleashed on social networks by the video in which the urban music singer René Pérez, known as Residente, rose up through a video against J Balvin accusing him of not having talent, as well as not coming out in defense of the ideals represented by the protests in the streets, among other alleged shortcomings of the paisa, valentina ferrer He came out in defense of his partner and father of his son.

Through her ‘InstaStories’, the Argentine model shared some words, and it is that Ferrer, although he did not explicitly refer to the lyrics of the ‘tiraera’ against J Balvin, his message was interpreted as a strong defense and a response to the Puerto Rican rhymes.

“In times of war, hate, uncertainty and violence, the world needs people with light and love, focused on their own happiness. You always have to be close to people who build from love”, were the words of Valentina Ferrer accompanied by images and videos of her family during.

And it is that Ferrer’s words were accompanied by some images with his family, the first a postcard carrying his baby Rio without showing his face yet and a last one in the company of J Balvin, in which he added a short text that said: “love and affection for everyone”.

Likewise, Ferrer’s message was a forceful indirection to those who see the need to be more aware of what the other does or does not do, interfering in fights that do not lead humanity to anything just in these moments in which It speaks of peace and renewal after coming from a pandemic that made us all think.

You may be interested in: Elizabeth Loaiza joins David Barguil’s campaign to get votes against abortion

Here the complete content of Valentina Ferrer :

Through her Instagram stories, the Argentine model, girlfriend of J Balvin and mother of Rio, expressed a few words in favor of love and peace

Residente assured that his song arose from a real annoyance from the comments and actions that J Balvin made, since it would have disturbed your peace daily, something that is not usual, since he always tries to live in peace. She confessed that the feud between them goes back six years, when they first met.

“He was making fun of me from before, from the first time he met me (…) He started making fun of me, that I didn’t have hits”Resident said.

These taunts began at a party Spotifyaccording to René, this was the same one in which he photographed himself with the Colombian and daddy yankee. He added that, since then, his rival would have started doing comments against you in privatebut everything exploded when he started doing it in front of the public.

He also said that the only way to respond to J Balvin was to “throw him” as he knows how to do it best, which is to create rhymes and rap them, so now the Colombian would have to “bear” your words or reply.

“When there is a dump, you have to throw it away with attitude (…) He is a man who is in the urban genre and has to put up with it”expressed René Pérez Jolgar.

He added that in private several times he asked Balvin to stop and stop making social media posts against you. At some point in his talks, the Colombian and he would have accepted drop the subjectbut it was the reggaeton player who broke his word by taking out merchandise that alluded to his “tiradera”, which ended up infuriate to the vocalist of Calle 13.

KEEP READING:

“Jose’s response to Rene-gón’s tiraera”, Lokillo’s comic video about J Balvin and Residente

Camilo announces concerts in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla