Valentina, killed at 14 by a stray police bullet in a shop fitting room

In the past few hours, the LAPD has released a video of the intervention at the Burlington department store in which an innocent 14-year-old hit by a stray bullet was killed. The accident happened on December 23 and the girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was in one of the dressing rooms trying on a dress when she was fatally wounded. The police intervened after several calls for a possible shooting. The videos show an out of control man attacking a woman with a metal object: the agents fire several shots at the suspect, one kills him. However, another reached Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Although this was an accident, the police were heavily criticized for the excessive use of force. In fact, many believe that it was a serious mistake to fire shots inside the department store, full of customers two days before Christmas.

“It is indefensible that trained police officers open fire in a crowded shop”

Police video footage shows a number of officers arriving at the scene with guns drawn. Seconds after spotting the suspect, one of them opens fire with a long-barreled pistol. The man falls to the ground and is handcuffed.

The material provided to the media by the police shows the still image of one of the shots that the policeman fired while jumping from the floor, hitting the outer wall of the locker room where Valentina and her mother were hiding. Police Chief Michel Moore said he had ordered a full investigation into the incident. “The incident that resulted in the death of an innocent woman is devastating for all involved,” said Moore. “I am deeply sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can highlight the unimaginable pain for the family.”

Hispanic civil rights group Lulac denounces how the agents responded they acted recklessly. “It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers could open fire in a crowded store in the middle of Christmas shopping, without first knowing with certainty if the suspect was armed “, said the president, Domingo Garcia.

Who was Valentina Orellana-Peralta

Valentina Orellana-Peralta had arrived to the United States from Chile with his mother, Soledad Peralta, about six months ago, to visit his older sister, who works in a restaurant. “Valentina was a shy girl in Chile, but everything was going well for her in the United States,” said her aunt Carolina Peralta, 51, in an interview with Los Angeles Times. “She was catching up with English and was more outgoing. He was happy to be with his older sister. “

Valentina was born and raised in the working-class neighborhood of Macul in Santiago, the capital of Chile. Soledad Peralta dreamed of reuniting the family in the United States. They were working on documentation to stay permanently in the country.

ATTENTION: The following video contains strong images