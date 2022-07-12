Valentina Paloma, daughter of Salma Hayek, attended a Paris Haute Couture Week 2022 fashion show with her stepsister, Mathilde: photos of her look | Famous
Salma Hayek became a mother in September 2007. Despite being one of the most recognized names in Hollywood, the Mexican chose to keep her daughter away from the spotlight.
For this reason, many data on Valentina Paloma were hidden for years. However, that has been changing little by little.
Since the end of 2021, the 14-year-old has accompanied her mother to public events and in May 2022 she even dared to pose with the actress for the cover of “Vogue Mexico” magazine.
Now, the teenager gave a glimpse of her personal style with Mathilde Pinault.
Salma Hayek has another “daughter” besides Valentina Paloma
The young woman is the product of the relationship between Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, but the businessman had already become a father on 3 previous occasions.
Augustin James, Mathilde and François are the names of her other offspring, whom the Mexican actress has raised as her own.
In January 2022, for example, the stepdaughter of the protagonist of ‘Frida’ revealed in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine that:
“I owe him a great teaching: (…) how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing them to the simplicity of everyday life.”
Valentina Paloma and Mathilde Pinault dazzled with their looks at Paris Haute Couture Week 2022
In the first week of July 2022, one of the most relevant fashion events was held: the Haute Couture Week in Paris.
Among the celebrities who gathered on this occasion were Kim Kardashian, North West, Emma Roberts, Zoe Saldana and more. The “daughters” of Salma Hayek could not miss either, since her father owns the Kering group, a conglomerate of some of the most exclusive fashion firms.
Mathilde and Valentina Paloma attended the Balenciaga fashion shows together on July 7. There, they were portrayed together and alone.
The 14-year-old teenager was seen like few times, with a ‘glam rock’ style created with wide-cut jeans, an asymmetrical black ‘bodysuit’ with sparkles and pointed dark shoes (they could barely be distinguished by the length). of his jeans).
As accessories, she wore a very short bag and sunglasses, while for her personal grooming she opted for a misaligned hairstyle with a couple of braids in front and a smokey-type makeup with a marked black eyeliner.
For her part, her stepsister Mathilde opted for a style with which she had already been photographed: a jacket of a couple of plus sizes with pants with heels included, which have become one of the distinctive elements of Balenciaga among celebrities.
What do you think of the style that Salma Hayek’s daughter is developing?