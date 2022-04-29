Valentina Paloma Pinault: knows everything about the daughter of actress Salma Hayek | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

to the actress Salma Hayek We have seen her in different Hollywood movies and over time she has become a true star of the seventh art. But what nobody knew was that her daughter shares her same tastes regarding fashion and clothing. This is Valentina Paloma Pinault who also wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps in the world of cinema.

Films such as “La gran vida”, “Frida”, “El gran coup”, “Fugitivos chained”, among others have allowed Salma Hayek to be considered one of the most successful Mexican actresses who triumphs in the United States.

On the family level, Salma Hayek Jimenez has a teenage daughter named Valentina Paloma Pinault with whom she decided to pose for the cover of Vogue magazine in its edition of Mexico and Latin America.

Salma Hayek is a renowned Hollywood actress (Photo: Getty Images)

WHO IS VALENTINA PALOMA PINAULT?

Valentina Paloma Rinault was born in September 2007 as a result of the sentimental relationship between the famous actress Salma Hayek Y Francois Henri Pinault.

When Valentina was little, she was also photographed, on some occasions, with her parents, although not much was known about her until recently, when she appeared with her mother on the cover of fashion.

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek will be the cover of Vogue in May (Photo: Vogue/Instagram)

At the moment, Valentina Paloma Pinault He is 14 years old and has become the great pride of his mother, Salma Hayek who has managed to continue her work in the seventh art without neglecting her priority, which is her family, and maintaining a good relationship with her daughter.

Valentina Paloma Pinault with her mother Salma Hayek (Photo: Instagram)

Valentine He also has a great relationship with his mother and they share great tastes in fashion and the clothing they have in their closets, as well as makeup, among other things, according to Vogue.

WHAT DOES VALENTINA PALOMA PINAULT WANT TO DO?

Valentina Paloma Rinault He has also expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of his mother who is currently very well known worldwide.

“I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head. Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don’t have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help direct.”, expressed to Vogue.