Valentina Shevchenko: British media highlights her time in Combate and fight against the Pantera Zegarra | UFC | VIDEO | entertainment | SHOWS

Since winning the UFC flyweight title, Valentina Shevchenko has become a world star in martial arts and on this occasion, the UK’s Daily Star highlighted the other talents of the ‘bullet’, in addition to her fighting skills. the MMA.

The British medium highlighted his target practice, his participation in a film alongside Halle Berry, among other talents; but he particularly highlighted two aspects of Valentina’s career outside the steel cage and the two shown in the reality show Combate.

One of them was the time he reached the final of the dance competition, in which he reached first place dancing next to Zumba. On that occasion, the first place was tied with the team of Paloma Fiuza and Cotto Hernández.

They also highlighted the confrontation in the so-called ‘circular challenge’, in which Valentina Shevchenko faced former South American junior middleweight champion, David ‘La Pantera’ Zegarra, whom he defeated with a ‘guillotine’.

Meanwhile, ‘La Bala’ already has a rival for his next defense of the UFC flyweight title. Shevchenko will face the Brazilian Taila Santos, on the main card of the UFC 275 event, on June 11, in the city of Kallang, in Singapore.

To achieve a victory against Taila Santos, Valentina Shevchenko she would become the woman with the most championship defenses in a division in the UFC. She currently shares this brand with Ronda Rousey, each with six defenses.

