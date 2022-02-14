Valentine’s Day: 10 romantic movies to watch

For some it is a special evening. For others, a tax to be paid every year. For still others, a reason to do something different. We are talking about Saint Valentine. The day of lovers par excellence. And while roses and chocolates are the standard package, so is a movie to watch as a couple. Maybe snuggle up on the sofa.

For those who stay at home, the film option is an evergreen that never goes out of style. Indeed, it could be the right viaticum to enter a mood suitable for the evening. So what’s better than a good romantic movie? The history of cinema is full of pearls that should be seen and reviewed not only on February 14th. From Gone With the Wind to It happened one night. From Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner to My Africa. From Harry, this is Sally to Insomnia of love. A star is bornin the version signed by Bradley Cooperwith a surprising Lady Gagait is already a classic.

But there are also films that, perhaps less well known, hide a really great potential for Valentine’s Day. Here is our choice.

Isn’t it romantic? (2019)

After hitting her head, cynical Natalie (Rebel Wilson) wakes up in a way that is a long, intense romantic comedy. Who to choose between the charming Blake (Liam Hemsworth) and nerd Josh (Adam DeVine)?

Destination wedding (2018)

Right after the first meeting, it all seems over between Frank (Keanu Reeves) and Lindsay (Winona Ryder). But thanks to a plane trip and a common destination, the two have the time to understand if they are really made for each other

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Rachel is invited by her boyfriend Nick to a wedding in Singapore. But it is only when she is there that she discovers that he is rich. So much, so rich. Will he be able to make their romance work among her family?

Notting Hill (1999)

There is a girl (Julia Roberts) standing in front of a boy (Hugh Grant) and asks him to love her. More classic than that she dies.

Jack & Sarah (1995)

Jack (Richard E. Grant), on the verge of a nervous breakdown, finds himself being a single dad. Fortunately, however, there is an American babysitter (Samantha Mathis) to save the day.

The bridges of Madison County (1995)

The strong and impossible love of housewife Francesca (Meryl Streep) with the taciturn photographer (Clint Eastwood) who by chance knocks on his door one evening.

Love quarrels (2005)

Patience and a touch of healthy irony. Who knows if it’ll be enough for Denny (Kevin Costner) to convince Terry (Joan Allen) to leave aside her anger at how she was left by her husband and start living again.

Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare (1996)

The tragedy of the Bard reinterpreted in a splendid and modern way by Baz Luhrmann. With two very young and beautiful Leonardo Dicaprio And Claire Danes.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

The perfect version signed by Francis Ford Coppola. With two actors, Gary Oldman And Winona Rydercapable of bringing Dracula and Mina to life like never before.

In the mood for love (2000)

Forbidden love according to the Chinese director Wong Kar-wai. It is the one between a man and a woman, neighbors, who discover that their respective spouses are lovers. Following the same path seems impossible.



What do you think? You just have to get comfortable.

