Valentine’s Day 2020: the most searched romantic films on the web and why

the films of Saint Valentine most searched on Wikipedia.it in 2021: 10 perfect films for lovers.

At the top there is The prince seeks a wifetimeless film from the Eighties with a fun and princely Eddie Murphyfollow the Italian teen movie On the most beautiful – directed by Alice Filippi and with two sequels – and Midnight in Paris by Woody Allen.

The New York master also ranks ninth with Rifkin’s Festivalwhile the unforgettable Pretty Woman it is only in fourth position. In fifth and sixth place they are placed EmmaAutumn de Wilde’s 2020 transposition, and the musical Grease. At the bottom of the ranking the masterpieces such as Some like it hot And Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Valentine’s Day: the most searched romantic movies on the web

1. The prince seeks a wife (1988)

At the top of the Wikipedia ranking there is The prince seeks a wife with Eddie Murphy. It was 1988 when John Landis made one of the most loved films of the years eighty who introduced the whole world to the African kingdom of Zumunda. Prince Akeem he just can’t stand marrying a woman he’s not in love with.

From Africa he moved to New York with friend and servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to look for a soul mate. Akeem he gets confused among the common people and in a fast food restaurant he meets the beautiful Lisa (Shari Headley). Between romantic moments and funny the two will get married. The film garnered over 190,000 views, with an average of around 600 hits per day.

Available on Netflix and Prime Video.

2. On the most beautiful (2020)

The surprise of this ranking is the second place of the Italian film On the most beautiful by Alice Filippi, with protagonists Marta (Ludovica Francesconi) and Arturo (Davide Maggio). She is a 19-year-old girl suffering from a rare disease but she has a dream and a goal: to make a boy fall in love with her.

Not just any guy, but a crazy cool guy, Arturo in fact. With the help of his friends Jacopo and Federica, but above all thanks to his sunshine and will to live he will succeed in his mission. On the most beautiful totaled over 191 thousand visits in a year.

Available on Netflix.

3. Midnight in Paris (2011)

It is not one of the masterpieces of Woody Allen, but certainly one of his most successful films of recent years. With Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard the director of Manhattan takes us into the magic Paris and in the 1920s.

The aspiring writer and screenwriter Gil (Wilson) one evening (and then for several evenings) he finds himself catapulted into a Parisian café sui generis, frequented by none other than Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Salvador Dali And Pablo Picasso. A journey through time in which Allen makes his declaration of love to the Ville Lumiêre. Midnight in Paris it totals 140 thousand visits in a year.

Available on Netflix.

4. Pretty Woman (1990)

We would have expected that Pretty Woman were in first place instead it only ranks fourth with 138 thousand annual visits. The love story between the rich man Edward (Richard Gere) and the prostitute Vivian (Julia Roberts) made history and marked more than one generation.

Anyone who knows the love story between the two protagonists who cannot be more different, but who destiny and love unite forever, as in the best fairy tales. Every time the film is shown on TV it records record numbers, even very far from Valentine’s Day. This time we were a little disappointed.

Available on Chili.

5. Emma (2020)

Emma is based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. We are in English at the beginning of the nineteenth century, the young woman Emma (Anya Taylor-Joy) spends her days organizing the love life of people close to her and not hers.

Indeed she is convinced that she does not want to get married, but love will overwhelm her and she will be forced to succumb to the strength of sentimentiea Mr. Knightley. The film had 129,000 hits.

Available on Prime Video.

6. Grease

Timeless musical with John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John. Their love story and the songs from the film left their mark. Who hasn’t danced on the hit You Are the One That I Want?

Grease confirmed the birth of a new star (Travolta) after the success of Saturday night fever. Many have recognized themselves in history Danny and Sandy and who knows how many have begun to dress and comb their hair like them. The musical garnered 126 thousand views.

Available on Netflix.

7. Some like it hot (1959)

This comedy with Marilyn Monroe (in one of its best interpretations) we would have liked to see it higher in the Wikipedia ranking, also because Billy Wilder he signs one of his masterpieces.

Marylin is perfect in the role of Zucchero and unforgettable when he sings I Wanna Be Loved by You And I’m Thru ‘with Love. A comedy ahead of the times that deals with themes taboo at the time like the disguise and an undertone homosexuality. Some like it hot totaled 116 thousand visits.

Available on Prime Video.

8. Yesterday (2019)

The film pays homage to the Beatles. What if one day the world forgets the songs of the Beatles and there was only one man to remind them? That’s what happens to the film’s protagonist, Jack.

Yesterday is signed by Richard Curtisan author who knows about comedies, let’s think about Four weddings and a funeral And Notting Hill and by director Danny Boyle, a fan of Beatles. A journey into their songs and their seductive power.

Available on Prime Video.

9. Rifkin’s Festival (2020)

At the bottom of the ranking we find Woody Allen with Rifkin’s Festival set in San Sebastian, Spain, during the film festival. The protagonist is an American couple: the press office His (Gina Gershon) and the film critic Mort Rifkin (Wallace Shawn).

The two are overwhelmed by the unpredictability of love: she falls in love with the young filmmaker Philippe (Louis Garrel), he of the young cardiologist Jo Rojas (Elena Anaya). But Allen in the midst of the directors homage feelings Fellini, Godard, Truffaut and Buñuel. The film sought 113 thousand hits.

Available on Prime Video.

10. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Blake Edwards consecrated Audrey Hepburn as an undisputed style icon. It is also one of the entries related to the longest-running romantic comedies of the Italian version of Wikipedia: it was created in 2004, and is second only to Call me eagle, a 1981 film directed by Michael Apted and starring John Belushi.

Available on Chili.

Too bad this masterpiece of the history of cinema is in the queue. The film in the course of 2021 has totaled about 107 thousand views.

